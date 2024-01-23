Countries
Arts & Culture, Local

Warm futures: Angels of Assisi animal shelter in Roanoke assists in rescue of Monroe County 35

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo by Angels of Assisi.

A rescue organization in Monroe County, West Virginia was concerned last week about a large group of dogs living outside in the elements.

The organization contacted Angels of Assisi in Roanoke for assistance, and the 16 dogs and 19 6-week-old puppies were brought to Virginia, WDBJ reported.

“With the temperatures plummeting, like they had, they were getting very worried. The owner was very thankful and cooperative in reaching out for help. He had just gotten in over his head,” Angels of Assisi Executive Director Linda O’Neill said.

The dogs were rescued from a man’s backyard in Monroe County, but will now have safe, warm futures to look forward to.

“It was important for us not just to get the puppies because they’re so much more fragile, but we never want to leave any of the adults behind. So we rounded them up as well,” O’Neill told WDBJ.

O’Neill said the dogs were well fed, but needed a safer place, and the owner agreed.

“The dogs were all living outside. Some of them were chained up. Some of them were living in sort of like a shed, underneath some old car parts. I think a lot of the puppies, that’s where they were living,” O’Neill said.

All of the dogs and puppies will receive full checkups, and at least one needed emergency surgery, before they can be adopted.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog or dogs from the Monroe County 35 may inquire online.

“The dogs are overall friendly, they’re just very scared. And you can sort of see that by their legs trembling. Our staff and volunteers will keep working with them,” O’Neill said.

Angels of Assisi has raised nearly $6,000 for the care of the Monroe County 35, and donations of old towels and canned dog food are still welcome, as well as monetary donations.

