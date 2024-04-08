Countries
Warbird Showcase at SHD to offer rides in WWII airplane Stinson OY-1

Rebecca Barnabi
Courtesy of the Commemorative Air Force.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will continue its 2024 Tour Schedule with a Warbird Showcase event at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, 2024.

The event begins both days at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Parking and admission are free.

Visitors may choose between three different warbirds to ride with prices between $175 and $375. Headlining the warbird rides will be a Stinson OY-1 with combat missions in its logbook at the Battle of Saipan. On this very weekend, 80 years ago, the Stinson was on the escort carrier White Plains steaming toward Saipan in the south Pacific.

Rides will be available in a Fairchild Forwarder which carries up to three passengers, and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane. The public can book any ride at the Capital Wing bookings website and flights not sold in advance will be available for sale on site during the event.

The public will also get a close-up view of several static warbirds including a Japanese Fuji LM-1, one of only three in the world; a Navion L-17 a post-WWII warbird, which served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and a contemporary Pipistrel light sport aircraft. The Virginia Department of Aviation will be on-site Sunday with an ICON A5 amphibian on static display. Attendees can also learn about local aviation training opportunities from Blue Ridge Aviation (flight school) and Blue Ridge Community College Aviation Maintenance Technology program.

Other attractions at the Warbird Showcase event include the Capital Wing PX (Post eXchange) selling military and aviation themed items, a B-26 twin 50-caliber machine gun turret, and the Law Dawgs food truck.

Massanutten Resort will provide accommodations for the Capital Wing crew.

The Shenandoah Valley Airport is halfway between Harrisonburg and Staunton off of Interstate 81 at exit 235. The airport’s address is 77 Aviation Circle, Weyers Cave, VA 24486. For more information email [email protected].

