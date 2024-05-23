Walk-in testing for STIs to be offered this summer at local health department

The Central Shenandoah Health District will offer three clinics this summer to allow for walk-in testing for sexually transmitted infections.

The Test & Go clinics will be held June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Rockingham Health Department. Patients can expect to be in and out of the clinic in 15 minutes or less.

Individuals may receive free testing for gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, hepatitis C, hepatitis B and HIV at the clinics.

“The Harrisonburg Rockingham Health Department Test & Go clinics are a great resource for any individual who is sexually active and needs access to Sexually Transmitted Infection testing,” said Allison Baroco MD, infectious diseases physician and health director for the Central Shenandoah Health District. “Rates of STIs have increased significantly in the past several years in Virginia and nationally, so it is more important than ever to know your status.”

Routine STI testing and treatment is available at the Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro Health Department locations. Appointments for routine testing and treatment are required. Call your local health department to make an appointment.

More information about Test & Go clinics and routine STI testing and treatment can be found on the Central Shenandoah Health District website.

Test & Go clinic information