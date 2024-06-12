UVA Health names new board members, executives for UVA Community Health Foundation

UVA Health announced yesterday new board members and executives leading the UVA Community Health Foundation.

The new members and leadership are: Gary Jones II as board chair, Katie Min as board member at large, Robert Sweeney as board member at large and Dr. Felicia Blow as executive director.

UVA Community Health Foundation receives philanthropic donations and gifts that benefit the facilities, staff and medical care teams at UVA Community Health. Part of UVA Health, UVA Community Health is comprised of three medical centers, an integrated network of medical practices, cancer care and outpatient services across Culpeper and northern Virginia.

“UVA Health is firmly positioned to keep care local and to deliver efficient, patient-centered care as we serve our communities,” Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health’s hospitals and clinics in northern Virginia and Culpeper, said. “Our foundation is a critically important component of how we further the mission of community medicine, and these new leaders will ensure that we build philanthropic support necessary to meet our current and future priorities.”

Jones formerly served as the foundation’s treasurer. He has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and currently serves as market president for Commercial Lending at Burke & Herbert Bank. He has held banking positions with M&T Bank, The Fauquier Bank, BB&T and First Virginia Bank. Jones is an active volunteer in the Prince William community. His volunteer efforts include serving as a commissioner for the city of Manassas Economic Development Authority and a member of the Board of Trustees for the Youth for Tomorrow – New Life Center. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree from The College of William and Mary and a master’s degree in business administration from George Mason University.

Min serves as a Prince William County secondary English learner program specialist. Min is also the founder and chief executive officer of the K-12 Multilingual Institute, a nonprofit organization. Fluent in four languages, she leverages her personal and professional experiences to create inclusive learning environments where all students feel valued and empowered to succeed socially and academically. Min received her bachelor’s degree from Drew University and her master’s degree from Boston University. She is pursuing her doctorate of education with a concentration in administration and supervision at UVA.

Sweeney is president and chief executive officer of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, where he is responsible for providing overall leadership and management to the membership, board, staff and volunteers in executing the respective missions of the chamber organizations. He previously served as an executive in residence and strategic advisor to the dean at the Kogod School of Business. He also served as managing director for Global Cities Initiative and was president and founding CEO of DC2024, the region’s bid for the 2024 Olympic Games, where he led a four-year effort and helped raise more than $5 million through business and philanthropic support. Sweeney is a graduate of West Virginia University with bachelor’s degrees in history and philosophy.

Blow has been named the foundation’s executive director. She comes to the foundation with more than 25 years of experience in fundraising, business development, public relations and communications. She owns her own consultancy, Walker Blow Consulting, and is a former associate vice for development of the renowned historically black university, Hampton University, where she led the institution’s $150 million “Dream No Small Dreams II” fundraising campaign. Blow received her bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism from Hampton University, her MBA from Strayer University and her doctorate of philosophy from Old Dominion University.