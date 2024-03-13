Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Wake Forest takes care of business in DC, handling Notre Dame, 72-59
Basketball, Sports

Wake Forest takes care of business in DC, handling Notre Dame, 72-59

Chris Graham
Published date:
wake forest notre dame acc tournament
Photo: ACC

Wake Forest, which had been out of the taking-care-of-business business for an uncomfortable while, did what it needed to do on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament, defeating Notre Dame, 72-59.

The win sets up what amounts to an NCAA Tournament play-in game on Thursday with Pitt, another of the ACC’s bubble teams.

“Well, the most important thing is, first, we’re playing Pitt,” Wake coach Steve Forbes said after his team’s survive-and-advance win, which was really never much in doubt.

The Demon Deacons (20-12) led by 10 four minutes in, briefly let Notre Dame (13-20) back into it just before the half, got the lead back to double-digits at the 14:51 mark, and never looked back.

Kevin Miller led four Wake players in double-digits with 17 points. Andrew Carr had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Deacs.

Markus Burton had a game-high 21 points for the Irish. Burton only made four of his 16 shots from the field, but was a perfect 12-of-12 at the free-throw line.

Notre Dame made just five of its 25 shot attempts in the second half, probably a reflection of tired legs from having played on Tuesday, in the 84-80 win over Georgia Tech that advanced the Irish to Wednesday’s second round.

“I don’t know if it was energy early,” first-year Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “You talk about desperate teams, that’s what, they lose this game, they’re not going to the NCAA Tournament, everybody knows that probably for a fact. So, this is a game they had to have, and it looked like a veteran team that understood that, that knew that, that knew how they had to start this game to come out on top.”

Wake and Pitt (21-10) met once in the regular season, not that long ago, on Feb. 20. The Deacs won that one, 91-58, shooting 60.8 percent from the field in the win.

“What I know is in front of us is that we have a great opportunity to play the Pitt Panthers, who we respect as much as anybody in this league, and Jeff Capel and I have been good friends for a long time, and he’s really a good person, somebody I respect,” Forbes said.

“I’m just looking forward to the game, playing on Thursday. We came here to play on Friday and Saturday, and the only way to do that is to win on Wednesday and play on Thursday, and that’s what we’re looking at right now,” Forbes said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 ‘The choice is TikTok’s’: U.S. House passes legislation to ban app if ByteDance refuses to sell
2 American lawmakers, authorities respond to House passage of legislation to ban TikTok
3 Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree announces plans to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores
4 FSU knocks Virginia Tech out of ACC Tournament, off NCAA bubble, with 86-76 win
5 Tony Bennett talks lineup, rotation: ‘Everyone needs to be ready’

Latest News

nc state syracuse acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

NC State takes care of another ACC bubble-adjacent team, waxing Syracuse, 83-65

Chris Graham
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police ask for help identifying man responsible for damage to cruiser

Crystal Graham

A Virginia State Police cruiser was damaged in Richmond, and a suspect has been identified through video.

vcu
Basketball, Sports

VCU escapes Fordham, winning 69-62, advancing in A-10 Tournament

Chris Graham

VCU and Fordham went back-and-forth in a game with 11 ties and 11 lead changes, but the Rams rode their defense and outscored Fordham 19-8 over the game’s final 9:35 to pull out a 69-62 win on Tuesday.

george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason fights back from 18 down, ultimately falls to Saint Joseph’s, 64-57

Chris Graham
democrats republicans
Politics, US & World

Coalition of Republican state AGs support passage of Laken Riley Act after House approval

Rebecca Barnabi
Climate/Environment, Politics, US & World

Legislation would create program for methane emissions detection, mitigation research

Rebecca Barnabi
United States Postal Service
Politics, Virginia

Virginia lawmakers push USPS on mail disruptions, delays from Richmond processing center

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status