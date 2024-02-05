Countries
Home VMI Football: Keydets release 2024 schedule; open Aug. 29 at William & Mary
Football, Sports

VMI Football: Keydets release 2024 schedule; open Aug. 29 at William & Mary

Chris Graham
Published date:
danny rocco vmi
Danny Rocco. Photo: VMI Athletics

VMI released its 2024 football schedule on Monday, with the Keydets slated to kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 29 at William & Mary.

The season opener renews an in-state rivalry that dates back to 1944, with the two sides last playing in 2008.

The four-game series will see the Tribe visit Lexington in 2027 and 2031.

The 2024 slate will consist of 12 games, with four non-conference contests and a total of six games held at Alumni Memorial Field.

After the season-opener, VMI – which is coming off a strong year under the guidance of second-year coach Danny Rocco – will continue its series with Bucknell, hosting the Bison on Sept. 7 before traveling down to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on September 14.

A home contest against Norfolk state precedes the bye week, with a trip to Samford opening Southern Conference play on Oct. 5.

VMI’s next home game will be the annual Military Classic of the South, as the Keydets host The Citadel on Oct. 19.

VMI’s remaining home games include Furman and Mercer, before closing out the regular season on Nov. 23 against ETSU.

2024 VMI Football Schedule

Aug. 29 at William & Mary
Sept. 7 vs. Bucknell
Sept. 14 at Georgia Tech
Sept. 21 vs. Norfolk State
Oct. 5 at Samford
Oct. 12 at Wofford
Oct. 19 vs. The Citadel
Oct. 26 at Chattanooga
Nov. 2 vs. Furman
Nov. 9 vs. Mercer
Nov. 16 at Western Carolina
Nov. 23 vs. ETSU

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

