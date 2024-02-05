VMI Football: Keydets release 2024 schedule; open Aug. 29 at William & Mary

VMI released its 2024 football schedule on Monday, with the Keydets slated to kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 29 at William & Mary.

The season opener renews an in-state rivalry that dates back to 1944, with the two sides last playing in 2008.

The four-game series will see the Tribe visit Lexington in 2027 and 2031.

The 2024 slate will consist of 12 games, with four non-conference contests and a total of six games held at Alumni Memorial Field.

After the season-opener, VMI – which is coming off a strong year under the guidance of second-year coach Danny Rocco – will continue its series with Bucknell, hosting the Bison on Sept. 7 before traveling down to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on September 14.

A home contest against Norfolk state precedes the bye week, with a trip to Samford opening Southern Conference play on Oct. 5.

VMI’s next home game will be the annual Military Classic of the South, as the Keydets host The Citadel on Oct. 19.

VMI’s remaining home games include Furman and Mercer, before closing out the regular season on Nov. 23 against ETSU.

Aug. 29 at William & Mary

Sept. 7 vs. Bucknell

Sept. 14 at Georgia Tech

Sept. 21 vs. Norfolk State

Oct. 5 at Samford

Oct. 12 at Wofford

Oct. 19 vs. The Citadel

Oct. 26 at Chattanooga

Nov. 2 vs. Furman

Nov. 9 vs. Mercer

Nov. 16 at Western Carolina

Nov. 23 vs. ETSU