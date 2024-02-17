Countries
VMI can't shake off sluggish second half, falls at The Citadel, 76-51
Basketball, Sports

VMI can’t shake off sluggish second half, falls at The Citadel, 76-51

Chris Graham
Published date:
vmi
(© Katherine Welles – stock.adobe.com)

VMI trailed The Citadel by four at halftime, but never could get things going the right way in a tough second half on the way to a 76-51 loss on Saturday.

The Keydets (4-23, 1-13 SoCon) scored just four points in the opening eight minutes of the second half as The Citadel (10-17, 2-12 SoCon) opened up a 54-34 lead with a 20-4 run.

VMI was led by sophomore Taeshaud Jackson II, who scored 13 points on the afternoon. Freshman Stephen Olowoniyi also registered double digits with 11 points by going 5-of-7 from the field in addition to tying his season-high with three blocks on the defensive end.

The Bulldogs had four players tally double figures led by 19 from AJ Smith. Elijah Morgan scored 15 for the day and Quentin Millora-Brown had 13.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

