VMI can’t shake off sluggish second half, falls at The Citadel, 76-51

VMI trailed The Citadel by four at halftime, but never could get things going the right way in a tough second half on the way to a 76-51 loss on Saturday.

The Keydets (4-23, 1-13 SoCon) scored just four points in the opening eight minutes of the second half as The Citadel (10-17, 2-12 SoCon) opened up a 54-34 lead with a 20-4 run.

VMI was led by sophomore Taeshaud Jackson II, who scored 13 points on the afternoon. Freshman Stephen Olowoniyi also registered double digits with 11 points by going 5-of-7 from the field in addition to tying his season-high with three blocks on the defensive end.

The Bulldogs had four players tally double figures led by 19 from AJ Smith. Elijah Morgan scored 15 for the day and Quentin Millora-Brown had 13.