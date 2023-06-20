Countries
Visitors are reminded to be aware of presence of bears on Blue Ridge Parkway

Recent encounters with bears on the Blue Ridge Parkway have prompted park staff to issue important reminders to visitors.

The start of the visitor season on the Blue Ridge Parkway coincides with the early critical feeding season for bears, which means increased visitor traffic on park trails and in park campgrounds at the same time bears are looking for food. A series of recent human and bear encounters in several areas across the 469-mile park have taken place this season already.

Three reports of bears on the Bull Mountain Trail near Asheville, N.C. were received from mid-May through early June. Wildlife biologists and law enforcement rangers responded by enacting a closure to all use on a half-mile section of the Mountains to Sea Trail in the Bull Mountain area, from milepost 381.3 to 381.8. This closure is expected to be in place through June 30, 2023. The motor road in this area remains open to all use.

Several bear encounters have also been reported in campsites at Peaks of Otter Campground near Bedford, Virginia, but no closures have been enacted in the campground. Campers are educated upon check-in with bear safety information.

“Visitors are encouraged to be BearWise® when visiting bear country,” Blue Ridge Parkway Wildlife Biologist Tom Davis said. “These early season encounters are not out of the ordinary, however, we want to use them as an opportunity to remind visitors that their actions in the park can help keep themselves, other park visitors and wildlife safe.”

Park visitors and neighbors are reminded to:

  • Maintain situational awareness. If you encounter a bear, back away slowly in the opposite direction and wait for the bear to leave; or make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans together to scare the bear away.
  • Keep dogs on a leash. Pets must be always kept on a leash no longer than 6ft while in the park. Leashes protect your dog from becoming lost, getting too close to others and disturbing (or being disturbed by) wildlife.
  • Keep food out of sight. Mandatory food storage regulations are in effect in all park campgrounds, picnic areas and backcountry campsites. All food, coolers, utensils, cook stoves and other food-related items must be stored out of sight in a closed vehicle or in a bear proof food storage locker.

More bear safety tips are available on the Parkway’s Bear Safety web page. If you encounter a bear while on the Parkway, call 828-298-2491 or stop at the nearest Visitor Center to report the encounter.

