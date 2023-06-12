Countries
newsvirtual clinic expands abortion care services to virginia
Virginia

Virtual clinic expands abortion care services to Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
abortion health sign protest rights women
(© Amparo Garcia – stock.adobe.com)

A virtual clinic is expanding abortion care services in Virginia.

Hey Jane offers telemedicine abortion care in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Virginia and Washington.

The launch in Virginia expands telemedicine abortion access in an area with limited in-person providers. According to Hey Jane, the expansion will bring access to 93 percent of Virginia’s counties and comes at a time when Virginia is becoming a haven for care for individuals in surrounding states such as West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina, which have some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

“At this time, we’re focused on critical expansion,” Hey Jane Co-Founder and CEO Kiki Freedman said. “This strategic state launch is moving Hey Jane further south to provide care to those in the state and surrounding regions experiencing limited or restricted access to abortion. Increasing access is an ongoing fight, but the launch is a huge win.”

Seven-one percent of Virginia’s residents believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to Hey Jane, although access to in-person clinics is limited in the Commonwealth.

“By expanding to Virginia, we’re helping more people get the safe, effective, and compassionate care they deserve,” Alyssa Wagner, Hey Jane Medical Director, said. “Our expert team has already helped nearly 30,000 patients receive treatment through our Complete Care approach and is now increasing fast and discreet access for anyone who can get to Virginia.”

Hey Jane is the first telemedicine abortion care provider to accept insurance. Virginia is the company’s 10th state to receive telemedicine care, and more state launches are planned for 2023.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

