Virginia’s District 4 residents encouraged to submit Valentine’s cards for military veterans

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, announced today the launch of her inaugural Valentines for Veterans program.

The program encourages residents of District 4 to deliver or mail Valentine’s Day cards to McClellan’s Richmond or Brunswick District Offices by February 2, 2024. On Valentine’s Day, McClellan and her staff will deliver the Valentines to veteran-serving organizations throughout Virginia’s District 4.

“Our Commonwealth is home to hundreds of thousands of active-duty servicemembers, veterans and military families,” McClellan said. “Our troops make the ultimate sacrifices to protect our nation, and we owe them a debt of gratitude. I am thrilled to launch my first-ever Valentines for Veterans Program to give back to our servicemembers and show our appreciation for their selfless service. These simple acts of kindness can make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

More information about Valentines for Veterans is available online.