Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia’s District 4 residents encouraged to submit Valentine’s cards for military veterans
Politics, Virginia

Virginia’s District 4 residents encouraged to submit Valentine’s cards for military veterans

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Quality Stock Arts – stock.adobe.com)

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, announced today the launch of her inaugural Valentines for Veterans program.

The program encourages residents of District 4 to deliver or mail Valentine’s Day cards to McClellan’s Richmond or Brunswick District Offices by February 2, 2024. On Valentine’s Day, McClellan and her staff will deliver the Valentines to veteran-serving organizations throughout Virginia’s District 4.

“Our Commonwealth is home to hundreds of thousands of active-duty servicemembers, veterans and military families,” McClellan said. “Our troops make the ultimate sacrifices to protect our nation, and we owe them a debt of gratitude. I am thrilled to launch my first-ever Valentines for Veterans Program to give back to our servicemembers and show our appreciation for their selfless service. These simple acts of kindness can make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

More information about Valentines for Veterans is available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Rockingham County School Board opens with prayer, rolls out banned-book list
2 Charlottesville finally whittles down school bus waitlist to zero at year’s midpoint
3 Virginia State tailback Rayquan Smith illustrates the way NIL should work
4 Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, oh my!: 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off
5 Harrisonburg Police arrest Barboursville man in Dec. 1 drive-by shooting

Latest News

shelter dog
Cops & Courts, Virginia

U.S. Department of Justice seizes 200 cats, dogs from North Chesterfield breeders

Rebecca Barnabi
VADOC state prison vehicle seizure
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Attempt to deliver drugs, contraband to Virginia prison inmate thwarted by intel, K-9

Crystal Graham

Two female visitors at a Virginia prison were arrested after a vehicle search led to the recovery of a handgun, drugs and other contraband.  

aaron rodgers
Football, Sports

Aaron Rodgers, his tail between his legs, begs out of Kimmel-Epstein legal fight

Chris Graham

Aaron Rodgers, of “flush the bullshit” recent fame, now wants you to believe that he didn’t say what he said last week about late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel.

wwe
Pro Wrestling, Sports

JMU alum Lee Fitting hired by WWE to head up media, TV production

Chris Graham
vmi dave davis
Basketball, Sports

VMI associate head basketball coach Dave Davis steps down, citing ‘personal reasons’

Chris Graham
prison jail
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man receives two life sentences for 2021 shooting of Norton police chief

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, U.S. & World

Study: Pedestrians on endangered species list in U.S. with increased fatality rate

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status