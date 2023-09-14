Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia’s businesses encouraged to prepare natural disaster plans
Environment, Virginia

Virginia’s businesses encouraged to prepare natural disaster plans

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
hurricane season
(© ronniechua – stock.adobe.com)

Businesses are vulnerable to economic disasters, labor challenges and product costs.

But they are also vulnerable to hurricanes and other natural disasters, including closures or disruptions that may last for days or longer. Some businesses never reopen after a natural disaster and others may reopen but fail within one year of the disaster.

Virginians are reminded that advanced planning is critical.

“How you plan for and respond to disasters can determine whether your business survives,” Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White sad. “Protect yourself and your business financially by preparing for the unexpected and having the insurance coverage you need when you need it.”

No business is immune to natural disasters. Even disasters far away can impact your business by disrupting supply chains and communications. Small businesses are particularly vulnerable when it comes to disasters because they have fewer resources, locations and employees to overcome challenges.

The State Corporation Commission’s (SCC) Bureau of Insurance (Bureau) encourages businesses to review their insurance coverage regularly and adjust it, as needed, while considering the possibility of a natural disaster. Businesses should understand what their policies cover and how much they may need to make repairs, minimize disruptions, and pay business expenses, including payroll and payments to creditors in the event of a disaster.

The Bureau offers the following tips to help get your business running again as quickly as possible after a natural disaster:

  • Assess your risk for certain types of disasters, such as fires or floods.
  • Have emergency disaster and business continuity plans in place.
  • Make sure your insurance coverage is up to-date by reviewing policies and making adjustments, as needed.
  • Know how to respond if disaster strikes.

Educate yourself on what your insurance policies cover and consider the following:

  • What are your deductibles, coverage limits and exclusions?
  • Do you need additional or separate coverages such as coverage for damage related to floods or earthquakes, which are not usually covered by standard business insurance policies?
  • Do you need separate automobile insurance for business vehicles?
  • Are your business and its contents insured for current replacement cost?
  • Will you need business interruption insurance to cover loss of income that your business may suffer after a disaster?

Additional steps businesses can take:

  • Share business continuity plans with employees that include current employee contact information, backup vendors or suppliers and a temporary relocation site.
  • Develop a communication plan and procedures for work processes and payroll during a disaster or business interruption.
  • Keep preparedness items onsite at your workplace – including disaster provisions, maps with evacuation routes and access to a working radio and mobile apps for emergency instructions.
  • Compile and safely store an inventory of assets and equipment (including computer hardware), and back up all personal and company data regularly in case information is lost during a disaster.
  • Keep physical copies of important records (such as building plans, insurance policies, bank accounts and employee contact information) in a safe, waterproof and fireproof place.
  • After a disaster strikes your business, contact your insurance agent or company immediately and ask what information is needed to file a claim.

The Bureau of Insurance offers free consumer guides specifically geared to businesses. To learn more, contact the Consumer Services Section of the Bureau of Insurance Property and Casualty Division toll-free at 1-877-310-6560 or in Richmond at 804-371-9185 or visit scc.virginia.gov/pages/Insurance.

Additional emergency preparedness information is available online.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Charlottesville, Albemarle County residents encouraged to conserve water as drought continues
2 Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M
3 Virginia inmate still on the run one month after escape from Richmond area hospital
4 UVA AD Carla Williams solidifies position politically with VAF, Wally Walker hires
5 Elliott tries to downplay UVA QB controversy: ‘They make each other better’

Latest News

powerball lottery tickets
U.S.

Powerball jackpot up to $596M; two tickets from Wednesday night top $1M

Crystal Graham
Health, Virginia

‘Yin-yang kind of relationship’ leads VCU team to discover proteins which might treat colon cancer

Rebecca Barnabi

Study findings published Friday in Cell Reports are the result of the work of a team of scientists at VCU Massey Cancer Center.

measuring sound in hallway of music event
Local, Politics

Waynesboro purchases decibel meter, reviewing noise ordinance related to entertainment venues

Crystal Graham

The City of Waynesboro has heard from local business owners about its noise ordinance and is working to determine if amendments are needed to the current policy.

biden trump
Politics, U.S.

Ben Cline backs impeachment push: Tim Kaine calls it what is is, ‘a fishing expedition’

Chris Graham
farm sprinkler
Environment, Local

Board of Supervisors declares drought warning for Augusta County

Crystal Graham
guns congress
Politics, U.S.

Lawmakers push Biden Administration on further action to combat gun violence

Rebecca Barnabi
south nags head OBX outer banks beach
Environment, U.S.

Hurricane Lee to bring dangerous rip currents, waves to Outer Banks

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy