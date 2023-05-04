Countries
Virginia women's hoops lands commitment from Northwestern transfer
Sports

Virginia women’s hoops lands commitment from Northwestern transfer

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia women’s basketball picked up a commitment from a former four-star prep recruit, Jillian Brown, who averaged 8.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season at Northwestern.

“I’m ecstatic about the addition of Jillian,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “She is an amazing young woman. She is a high-character, hard-working, culture-defending kid who wants to be a part of something special! She is a high IQ versatile guard that can shoot, drive, defend and rebound with length. She is a great addition to our family!”

Brown, a 5’10” guard, was named to the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith National High School Girls Trophy Watch List during her senior season at East Grand Rapids High School, ranking as the No. 44 overall recruit in the class by Prospect Nation and No. 50 by ESPN HoopGurlz.

She started 25 of 27 games during her freshman season at Northwestern.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

