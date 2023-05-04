Virginia women’s hoops lands commitment from Northwestern transfer

Virginia women’s basketball picked up a commitment from a former four-star prep recruit, Jillian Brown, who averaged 8.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season at Northwestern.

“I’m ecstatic about the addition of Jillian,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “She is an amazing young woman. She is a high-character, hard-working, culture-defending kid who wants to be a part of something special! She is a high IQ versatile guard that can shoot, drive, defend and rebound with length. She is a great addition to our family!”

Brown, a 5’10” guard, was named to the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith National High School Girls Trophy Watch List during her senior season at East Grand Rapids High School, ranking as the No. 44 overall recruit in the class by Prospect Nation and No. 50 by ESPN HoopGurlz.

She started 25 of 27 games during her freshman season at Northwestern.