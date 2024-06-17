Charlottesville: Cooling centers open to help residents beat the heat

With a prolonged period of high temperatures and increasing humidity expected to push heat indices above 100 degrees through Sunday afternoon, the City of Charlottesville is reminding residents who need relief of cooling center locations.
Cooling centers
Herman Key Jr Recreation Center
- 800 E. Market St.
- Monday-Friday: Noon to 9 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jefferson Madison Regional Library Central Branch
- 201 E. Market St.
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday and Sunday: Closed
Tonsler Recreation Center
- 500 Cherry Ave.
- Monday – Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Tips for staying cool
- Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid beverages with caffeine or alcohol, as they can lead to dehydration.
- Limit outdoor activities: Stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or cooler areas.
- Use air conditioning: Spend as much time as possible in air-conditioned buildings. If you do not have air conditioning at home, visit public places such as shopping malls, libraries or community centers.
- Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. A wide-brimmed hat can provide additional protection from the sun.
- Check on vulnerable individuals: Ensure that family members, neighbors, and friends, especially the elderly, children and those with chronic illnesses, are safe and staying cool.
- Never leave children or pets in cars: Temperatures inside a parked vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels, even with the windows slightly open.
Related stories
Smoking hot temperatures predicted this week for Virginia; heat indices could reach 105
Beating the extreme heat: Funds available for AC for families in public housing