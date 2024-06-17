Countries
Home Charlottesville: Cooling centers open to help residents beat the heat
Health, Local

Charlottesville: Cooling centers open to help residents beat the heat

Crystal Graham
Published date:
woman cooling off in extreme heat
(© kieferpix – stock.adobe.com)

With a prolonged period of high temperatures and increasing humidity expected to push heat indices above 100 degrees through Sunday afternoon, the City of Charlottesville is reminding residents who need relief of cooling center locations.

Cooling centers

Herman Key Jr Recreation Center

  • 800 E. Market St.
  • Monday-Friday: Noon to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson Madison Regional Library Central Branch

  • 201 E. Market St.
  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Sunday: Closed

Tonsler Recreation Center

  • 500 Cherry Ave.
  • Monday – Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Tips for staying cool

  • Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid beverages with caffeine or alcohol, as they can lead to dehydration.
  • Limit outdoor activities: Stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or cooler areas.
  • Use air conditioning: Spend as much time as possible in air-conditioned buildings. If you do not have air conditioning at home, visit public places such as shopping malls, libraries or community centers.
  • Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. A wide-brimmed hat can provide additional protection from the sun.
  • Check on vulnerable individuals: Ensure that family members, neighbors, and friends, especially the elderly, children and those with chronic illnesses, are safe and staying cool.
  • Never leave children or pets in cars: Temperatures inside a parked vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels, even with the windows slightly open.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

