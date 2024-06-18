UVA’s Gretchen Walsh, alum Paige Madden place at U.S. Olympic Trials

Rising UVA senior Gretchen Walsh won the 100-meter butterfly event at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday, a day after setting a new world record in a semifinal heat in the event.

Walsh, ranked #1 in the world in the 100 fly ahead of the trials, finished in 55.31 seconds in the final on Sunday, .21 seconds faster than the previous American-record holder, Torri Huske, who is ranked #2 in the world in the 100 fly.

Regan Smith, ranked #3 in the world, came in third with a time of 55.62 seconds.

Another UVA swimmer, Claire Curzan, placed in fourth, finishing with a time of 57.47 seconds.

The top two swimmers in each final make the U.S. Olympic team.

On Saturday, Walsh finished her semifinal heat in 55.18 seconds, bettering the previous world-record mark of 55.48 seconds set by Sarah Sjostrom in 2016.

UVA alum Paige Madden posted a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle with a personal best time of 4:02.08. Another alum, Leah Smith, who owns the UVA record in the event, was seventh (4:09.34).

The U.S. Olympic trials run thru Sunday.