Charlottesville Police respond to three separate calls for shots fired Monday

The Charlottesville Police Department had its hands full Monday as it responded to two separate shots fired incidents within five minutes of each other and another incident later in the day.

The first incident happened at 6th Street SE and Monticello Avenue. Twelve casings were collected. One occupied vehicle and one occupied residence were struck.

Malik Luck, of Charlottesville, was identified as a suspect in the 6th Street shooting. During a search of the area of this incident, a firearm was recovered.

Luck was charged with the following offenses:

18.2-51 – Attempted malicious wounding

18.2-53.1 – Use of firearm in commission of felony

18.2-56.1 – Reckless handling of firearm

The second incident occurred in the 1400 block of Midland Street. During the Midland Street incident, nine casings were recovered, according to police. One occupied and one unoccupied vehicle were struck in this incident.

A stolen vehicle was recovered in the area of Belmont Park that is consistent with the suspect vehicle in this incident. Further search of the area of the stolen vehicle led to the recovery of a firearm.

The Charlottesville Police Department was called later in the evening to South 1st Street for another report of shots fired. In this incident, 69 casings were recovered.

All of these incidents are still under investigation. If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.