Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA Basketball alum Sam Hauser wins NBA title as Boston Celtics finish over Dallas Mavericks
Sports

UVA Basketball alum Sam Hauser wins NBA title as Boston Celtics finish over Dallas Mavericks

Chris Graham
Published date:
sam hauser uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Basketball alum Sam Hauser is an NBA champion, after the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 106-88, on Monday.

Hauser had eight points in 17 minutes off the bench in the Game 5 win, shooting 3-of-7 from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range.

In the five-game NBA Finals, Hauser averaged 8.2 points in 15.4 minutes per game, shooting 14-of-28 (50.0 percent) from the floor and 11-of-23 (47.8 percent) from three.

A third-year pro, Hauser averaged a career-high 9.0 points per game in the 2023-2024 season for the Celtics, shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from three.

Not bad for a guy who was undrafted after his two years at Virginia, a redshirt season in 2019-2020 after transferring from Marquette, and then the COVID-restrictions-limited season in 2020-2021.

Hauser led that talented Virginia team in scoring – that year’s roster included future NBA players Trey Murphy III and Jay Huff – averaging 16.0 points per game, shooting 50.3 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from three-point range.

In three seasons at Marquette, Hauser averaged 12.7 points per game, shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 44.5 percent from three.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 If you’re worried about Brian O’Connor, UVA Baseball, well, you know, don’t
2 Woolfolk, limited by knee, tried to gut it out: ‘It sucks that’s the way to end your season’
3 Travelogue: My week (OK, not quite a week) at the College World Series
4 House Freedom Caucus member backs John McGuire over Bob Good in Fifth District race
5 Charlottesville: Cooling centers open to help residents beat the heat

Latest News

judge guilty courtroom arrest
Virginia

DNA exonerates Virginia man wrongfully convicted in 1976 murder, sodomy of three-year-old

Rebecca Barnabi
government money
Sports

Public-records request: Is UVA Baseball a revenue sport? Not even close

Chris Graham

I had the bright idea, in the midst of UVA Baseball’s run to another College World Series appearance, to inquire with the proper authorities about the fiscal side of baseball on Grounds.

guns congress
Politics, State/National

Supreme Court decision in bump stock case does not help resolve gun violence epidemic

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 last week in Garland v. Cargill that the ATF exceeded authority to classify bump stocks as machineguns.

staunton
Local, Politics

Election 2024: Staunton Dems to host candidates event for local, state seats

Rebecca Barnabi
corn field in Virginia
Local, Schools

Summer expo for VFBF Young Farmers to be held in July at Nelson County High School

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Staunton Clayground to offer memberships in Frederick Street Post Office sorting room

Rebecca Barnabi
fraud
Health, Local

‘Prevention efforts can help’ protect seniors from epidemic of being victims of fraud

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status