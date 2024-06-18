Countries
Charlottesville suspect arrested for DUI strikes officer with handcuffs, kicks another

Crystal Graham
Two Albemarle County Police officers were assaulted when making an arrest for a DUI early Tuesday morning.

Jasmin C. White, 38, of Charlottesville, had been taken into custody and taken to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

When officers arrived at the jail and opened the door, White allegedly kicked one officer and struck another officer in the head with the handcuffs.

The officer who was struck in the head was taken to UVA Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

White has been charged with:

  • Felony malicious wounding (§18.2-51.1)
  • Two counts of felony assault of a law enforcement officer (§18.2-57C)
  • Driving Under the Influence (DUI), second offense in 10 years (§18.2-266)
  • Refusal of a breath test (§18.2-268.3)
  • Driving on a revoked license (§46.2-301)
  • Two counts of obstruction of justice (§18.2-460)
  • Vandalism (§18.2-146)

White is being held without bond at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to police.

According to a court records search in Albemarle County and Charlottesville, White has faced numerous charges previously including assault to law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, probation violations, unlawful wounding and more dating back to 2019.

 

