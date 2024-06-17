House Freedom Caucus member backs John McGuire over Bob Good in Fifth District race

Bob Good is the chair of the House Freedom Caucus. A Freedom Caucus member, Warren Davidson, a Republican from Ohio, is backing Good’s opponent in his Fifth District primary race, John McGuire.

More evidence of what happens to Republicans, even hardcore, far-right MAGAs like Bob Good, when you cross the convicted felon, Donald Trump.

“I love this country with a soldier’s passion. I’ve served in Congress since 2016, and we need reinforcements to help Make America Great Again. I’m happy to join President Trump by supporting and endorsing John McGuire for Congress,” Davidson said in a statement to Politico.

Davidson, in the statement, said McGuire will “drain the swamp,” echoing the meaningless boilerplate from Trump, who had four years to drain whatever swamp there is in the federal government when he was president, and if there’s any swampiness still there, it’s because he’s just not good at running things.

Anyway.

This Davidson guy has had an issue with Good for a while now. Back when Good put his name into the hat for the chair position on the Freedom Caucus in December, Davidson informed caucus leaders that he was stepping back from his spot on the leadership team, because he opposed Good being the chair.

Good’s original sin is his endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race, triggering threats from TrumpWorld that the disgraced ex-president would return the favor, which he did late last month, endorsing McGuire in a statement in which he wrote that Good is “bad for Virginia, bad for the USA.”

A group of Fifth District Republican leaders sent a letter to Trump on June 6 asking him to reconsider his endorsement of McGuire, writing in the letter that McGuire has a “history of lying to the voters and only representing his own ambitions rather than the needs of his constituents,” and blasts him for “relying on millions of dollars from outside Virginia to support his candidacy.”