University of Richmond announces extension with basketball coach Chris Mooney

One job that I know some in the college basketball coaching ranks were thinking might come open soon, at the University of Richmond, is off the table, with the school announcing an extension with head coach Chris Mooney on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, so we don’t know for how long, or for how much money, Mooney will be around at UR, which Mooney led to 23 wins and a share of the A-10 regular-season title in 2023-2024.

“I’d like to thank my family, my players, my fellow coaches, John Hardt, Kevin Hallock, and Spiders everywhere for all of their support over the last few seasons in the face of really significant changes to the college basketball landscape,” said Mooney, who has won 348 games in his 19 seasons at Richmond, and led the program to three NCAA Tournament berths.

“Together, we’ve been able to keep Richmond as one of the top basketball programs in the nation even as the fundamentals of competing at the highest levels of the game have shifted. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue to lead Spider basketball for years to come,” said Mooney, the 2024 A-10 Coach of the Year.

“Chris is one of the most successful and respected coaches in college basketball and has been a tremendous ambassador for our University and Athletics Department for more than a generation,” UR Athletics Director John Hardt said. “He has demonstrated the ability to adapt to major changes across college athletics in recent years, and I heard from Spiders everywhere how proud they were of our team’s accomplishments and character this past season. I’m looking forward to this upcoming year and many more with Chris leading our program.”