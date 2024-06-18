Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home University of Richmond announces extension with basketball coach Chris Mooney
Sports

University of Richmond announces extension with basketball coach Chris Mooney

Chris Graham
Published date:
chris mooney university of richmond
Photo: University of Richmond Athletics

One job that I know some in the college basketball coaching ranks were thinking might come open soon, at the University of Richmond, is off the table, with the school announcing an extension with head coach Chris Mooney on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, so we don’t know for how long, or for how much money, Mooney will be around at UR, which Mooney led to 23 wins and a share of the A-10 regular-season title in 2023-2024.

“I’d like to thank my family, my players, my fellow coaches, John Hardt, Kevin Hallock, and Spiders everywhere for all of their support over the last few seasons in the face of really significant changes to the college basketball landscape,” said Mooney, who has won 348 games in his 19 seasons at Richmond, and led the program to three NCAA Tournament berths.

“Together, we’ve been able to keep Richmond as one of the top basketball programs in the nation even as the fundamentals of competing at the highest levels of the game have shifted. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue to lead Spider basketball for years to come,” said Mooney, the 2024 A-10 Coach of the Year.

“Chris is one of the most successful and respected coaches in college basketball and has been a tremendous ambassador for our University and Athletics Department for more than a generation,” UR Athletics Director John Hardt said. “He has demonstrated the ability to adapt to major changes across college athletics in recent years, and I heard from Spiders everywhere how proud they were of our team’s accomplishments and character this past season. I’m looking forward to this upcoming year and many more with Chris leading our program.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 If you’re worried about Brian O’Connor, UVA Baseball, well, you know, don’t
2 Woolfolk, limited by knee, tried to gut it out: ‘It sucks that’s the way to end your season’
3 Travelogue: My week (OK, not quite a week) at the College World Series
4 House Freedom Caucus member backs John McGuire over Bob Good in Fifth District race
5 Charlottesville: Cooling centers open to help residents beat the heat

Latest News

nfl
Sports

Miyares announces $1.3M settlement with Washington Commanders over season-ticket deposits

Chris Graham
Malik Luck
Local

Charlottesville Police respond to three separate calls for shots fired Monday

Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Police Department had its hands full Monday as it responded to two separate shots fired incidents within five minutes of each other.

Police badge
Local

Charlottesville suspect arrested for DUI strikes officer with handcuffs, kicks another

Crystal Graham

Two Albemarle County Police officers were assaulted when making an arrest for a DUI early Tuesday morning.

judge guilty courtroom arrest
Virginia

DNA exonerates Virginia man wrongfully convicted in 1976 murder, sodomy of three-year-old

Rebecca Barnabi
government money
Sports

Public-records request: Is UVA Baseball a revenue sport? Not even close

Chris Graham
guns congress
Politics, State/National

Supreme Court decision in bump stock case does not help resolve gun violence epidemic

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton
Local, Politics

Election 2024: Staunton Dems to host candidates event for local, state seats

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status