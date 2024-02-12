Virginia woman swings sword at police officer, unrelated person; no injuries reported

A Virginia woman swung a sword at a police officer attempting to serve a warrant in the 800 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE in Leesburg on Thursday, according to police.

Alexandra C. Hopkins, 57, of Leesburg, fled into a nearby residence after the encounter, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Another person in the area also reported that Hopkins had swung the sword at them.

There were no injuries.

Hopkins was taken into custody without further incident.

She was charged with one count of assault on law enforcement, one count of assault, two counts of brandishing a weapon, as well as two unrelated warrants from another agency.

Hopkins was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. She is currently being held with no bond.