Home Virginia woman swings sword at police officer, unrelated person; no injuries reported
Police, Virginia

Virginia woman swings sword at police officer, unrelated person; no injuries reported

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mugshot of woman and sword
Images courtesy Leesburg Police Department

A Virginia woman swung a sword at a police officer attempting to serve a warrant in the 800 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE in Leesburg on Thursday, according to police.

Alexandra C. Hopkins, 57, of Leesburg, fled into a nearby residence after the encounter, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Another person in the area also reported that Hopkins had swung the sword at them.

There were no injuries.

Hopkins was taken into custody without further incident.

She was charged with one count of assault on law enforcement, one count of assault, two counts of brandishing a weapon, as well as two unrelated warrants from another agency.

Hopkins was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. She is currently being held with no bond.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

