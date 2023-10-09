Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten among ACC Football Players of the Week

Virginia Tech kick returner Bhayshul Tuten is the ACC Specialist of the Week, the league announced on Monday, as it released the league’s football players of the week for Week 6.

Tuten had a 99-yard touchdown return to open the second half against Florida State, cutting the Hokies’ deficit at the moment to 22-17, in what turned into a 39-17 loss.

His 156 kick return yards are the most in a single game by an ACC player this season and the fourth-most in FBS.

QUARTERBACK – Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB, Huntersville, N.C.

Maye completed 33-of-47 passes for a season-high 442 yards and three touchdowns in North Carolina’s 40-7 win over Syracuse. He added 55 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground. Carolina amassed 424 yards of total offense in the first half, including 280 through the air from Maye. By the end of the game, UNC piled up a season-high 644 yards.

RUNNING BACK – Trey Benson, Florida State, RB, Greenville, Miss.

Benson rushed for 200 yards on just 11 carries, an average of 18.2 yards per attempt, and a Florida State school record for 10-plus carries. He posted touchdown runs of 62 and 85 yards, the longest runs of his career and FSU’s two longest plays of the season. Benson’s 200 rushing yards were the most in a game for FSU since Dalvin Cook in 2016. He also became the first Seminole with two 60-plus yard touchdown runs in the same game since 2012. He leads the ACC and ranks sixth nationally with an average of 7.63 yards per carry this year.

RECEIVER – Nate McCollum, North Carolina, WR, Atlanta, Ga.

McCollum helped to spearhead a North Carolina offense that put up 40 points in a home win over Syracuse. The wide receiver recorded seven receptions for 135 yards, an average of 19.6 yards per catch, with a long of 48 yards in the conference win. The weekly honor is his second of the season.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Darius Washington, Florida State, LT, Pensacola, Fla.

Behind Washington and the Florida State offensive line, the Seminoles ran for 282 yards on 36 carries, an average of 7.8 yards per rush. Running back Trey Benson had a career day with 200 yards on 11 carries, while quarterback Jordan Travis was 18-for-24 for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Virginia Tech. The Noles crossed the 30-point mark for the 11th straight time, which is tied for the second-longest streak in ACC history and the second-longest active streak nationally.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Mason Reiger, Louisville, DE, Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Reiger finished the game versus Notre Dame with four tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 tackles-for-loss, a quarterback hurry, and a forced fumble. He posted the first multi-sack game of his career and pushed his career total to five sacks. He also picked up the fourth forced fumble of his career, as Louisville’s defense held Notre Dame to just 44 yards rushing and 298 yards of total offense for the game.

LINEBACKER – Payton Wilson, NC State, LB, Hillsborough, N.C.

For the second straight week and third time this season, Wilson garnered Linebacker of the Week honors. The Butkus Linebacker of the Month for September, Wilson led the Wolfpack in tackles in the win over undefeated Marshall with 14 stops. He had six solo stops, a sack for a loss of six yards, a fumble recovery with a 10-yard return, and a quarterback hurry for the game. Marshall’s running back was averaging 118.8 rushing yards per game but was held to just 63 yards for the game behind Wilson and the Pack defense. As a team, the Herd gained just 104 rushing yards. His average of 11.7 stops per game leads the ACC and ranks fourth in the FBS.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Devin Neal, Louisville, S, Lexington, Ky.

Neal led Louisville’s defensive effort with a pair of interceptions in the Cardinals’ 33-20 win over No. 10 Notre Dame. He also recorded eight tackles in the game, including a tackle-for-loss, and a pass breakup. The Cards picked off three passes and held the Irish to just 298 yards of total offense.

ROOKIE – Kevin Concepcion, NC State, WR, Charlotte, N.C.

Concepcion hauled in eight receptions for 102 yards in NC State’s win over Marshall, marking his second 100-plus-yard receiving game of the season. He scored two touchdowns in the game, on a 17-yard catch and an 8-yard reception, and added another reception for 38 yards, the longest of his young collegiate career. The true freshman tallied 87 of his 102 yards after the catch. It marks his second Rookie of the Week Award this year.