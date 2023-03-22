Countries
Culture

Virginia Tech veterinary student Karen Morris to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight

Crystal Graham
Last modified date :
jeopardy contestant karen morris
Photo by Andrew Mann for Virginia Tech.

A Virginia Tech student will appear on “Jeopardy” tonight.

Question: Who is Karen Morris?

Correct.

Morris is pursuing a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Master of Pubic Health degree at Virginia Tech. She is in her third of four years of studies at the veterinary college on Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus. Her undergraduate degree is from Northeastern University.

“I’m a person who can’t stop looking at the big picture, and at the same time, memorizing trivial facts,” said Morris.

Morris began the process of qualifying for the show in August 2021 by taking the “Jeopardy! Anytime Test” online.

Her strong performance on that test led to a proctored test via Zoom and a screen test, which qualified her to be among a pool of potential candidates chosen at random.

Her number came up late this past year and she flew out to Culver City, Calif., for shooting in January.

Morris said “everything and nothing” was going through her mind as she stood in front of the board of categories for the first time, looking out at “Jeopardy!” host and 74-time “Jeopardy!” winner Ken Jennings.

“I was worried about buzzing,” Morris said. “I was worried about just physically pressing the button properly, at the right time.”

Morris said 10 episodes were recorded in two days of filming, and she developed relationships with the other contestants at the studio.

“So all those people are my best friends forever – and my mortal enemies because we’re all competing against each other,” Morris said. “But I think there’s kind of a summer camp sense of camaraderie, like our moms just dropped all of us here, and we’re all in the same tent for the next couple days. So we’re best friends now.”

Question: How did Morris do?

Answer: You’ll have to tune in.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

