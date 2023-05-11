Virginia Tech, VCU, Liberty get invites to ESPN in-season hoops tournaments

Virginia Tech and VCU will take part in the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational, an eight-team tournament set for Nov. 23-26 in Orlando.

The field also includes Florida Atlantic, fresh off its Final Four run, as well as NCAA Tournament teams Penn State, Texas A&M and Iowa State, along with Boise State and Butler.

Fans can find more information, including travel packages, on the ESPN Events Invitational web site.

Liberty has been invited to another ESPN tournament, the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational, which will take place Nov. 16-19 in Conway, S.C., on the campus of Coastal Carolina.

The eight-team field there includes Furman, Charleston, Wichita State, Coastal Carolina, Saint Louis, Vermont and Wyoming.

From that group, Furman, Charleston and Vermont competed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, with the Paladins upsetting No. 4 seed Virginia in the round of 64.

Fans can sign up for first access to tickets at www.myrtlebeachinvite.com.