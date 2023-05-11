Countries
Virginia Tech, VCU, Liberty get invites to ESPN in-season hoops tournaments

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© nobeastsofierce – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Tech and VCU will take part in the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational, an eight-team tournament set for Nov. 23-26 in Orlando.

The field also includes Florida Atlantic, fresh off its Final Four run, as well as NCAA Tournament teams Penn State, Texas A&M and Iowa State, along with Boise State and Butler.

Fans can find more information, including travel packages, on the ESPN Events Invitational web site.

Liberty has been invited to another ESPN tournament, the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational, which will take place Nov. 16-19 in Conway, S.C., on the campus of Coastal Carolina.

The eight-team field there includes Furman, Charleston, Wichita State, Coastal Carolina, Saint Louis, Vermont and Wyoming.

From that group, Furman, Charleston and Vermont competed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, with the Paladins upsetting No. 4 seed Virginia in the round of 64.

Fans can sign up for first access to tickets at www.myrtlebeachinvite.com.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

