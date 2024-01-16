Virginia Tech receives $2 million grant to support continued wireless innovation

Virginia Tech has been awarded $2 million from the Wireless Innovation Fund, a fund set up by the Biden-Harris Administration.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration awarded the funds to Virginia Tech in the third round of grants from the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund’s first notice of funding opportunity.

“Ensuring that the United States leads the way in developing the next generation of wireless technology is critically important to our national and economic security,” said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA). “I fought to ensure funding for this technology was included in the CHIPS and Science Act last year, and I’m proud that Virginia Tech is receiving some of it. The testbeds that Virginia Tech establishes with this funding will help ensure that our wireless networks are secure from cyberattacks.”

Virginia Tech, George Mason University, Penn State and Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s project will develop and demonstrate a holistic and automated cybersecurity testing framework, said Nishith Tripathi, an associate professor.

This is Virginia Tech’s second award from the fund which supports open, interoperable networks.