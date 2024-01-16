Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Tech receives $2 million grant to support continued wireless innovation
Virginia

Virginia Tech receives $2 million grant to support continued wireless innovation

Crystal Graham
Published date:
network cord
(© Cybrain – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Tech has been awarded $2 million from the Wireless Innovation Fund, a fund set up by the Biden-Harris Administration.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration awarded the funds to Virginia Tech in the third round of grants from the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund’s first notice of funding opportunity.

“Ensuring that the United States leads the way in developing the next generation of wireless technology is critically important to our national and economic security,” said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA). “I fought to ensure funding for this technology was included in the CHIPS and Science Act last year, and I’m proud that Virginia Tech is receiving some of it. The testbeds that Virginia Tech establishes with this funding will help ensure that our wireless networks are secure from cyberattacks.”

Virginia Tech, George Mason University, Penn State and Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s project will develop and demonstrate a holistic and automated cybersecurity testing framework, said Nishith Tripathi, an associate professor.

This is Virginia Tech’s second award from the fund which supports open, interoperable networks.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia
2 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
3 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
4 It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball
5 Tweet from NIL booster exposes the seamy underbelly of UVA Basketball recruiting

Latest News

roanoke
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Roanoke man served arrest, search warrant for June incident, firing into vehicle

Crystal Graham
charlottesville virginia map
Local

Charlottesville names Eden Ratliff to city post; will oversee strategic plan

Crystal Graham

The City of Charlottesville has appointed Eden Ratliff as the new deputy city manager for administration. Ratliff will start next month.

Health, Virginia

UVA professor honored for FDA-approved invention for women with cervical cancer

Rebecca Barnabi

Dr. Timothy N. Showalter has been selected as the 2023 Edlich-Henderson Innovator of the Year by the University of Virginia.

Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia set to celebrate black bear cub birthdays

Rebecca Barnabi
harrisonburg police academy
Cops & Courts, Local

Harrisonburg Police Department offers Community Police Academy starting March 12

Crystal Graham
Climate, Virginia

DCR welcomes public feedback at information meeting for Lake Anna State Park master plan

Rebecca Barnabi
school classroom teacher
Schools, Virginia

VCU, CodeRVA Regional High celebrate Virginia’s first lab school

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status