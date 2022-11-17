Virginia Tech holds off ODU second-half rally, improves to 4-0 with 75-71 win

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team had to earn it, but the Hokies are now 4-0 on the young season after withstanding a strong second-half surge from Old Dominion to win 75-71.

The game was the opener of the Charleston Classic, with the Hokies moving on to the semifinals.

Tech led 39-25 at the break, but the Monarchs outscored the victors 46-36 in the second half to make it a tense game late, pulling within two but failing to get any closer.

Sean Pedulla led the way for Tech with 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds, while Grant Basile had 15 points and four boards. Darius Maddox scored 12, and Justyn Mutts had 11 with nine rebounds as five Hokies scored in double figures.

Tech finished the game shooting 44.6 percent from the field including 43.5 from deep. ODU shot just 40.8 percent from the field.

ODU outrebounded Tech 46-32, pulling down 18 offensive ones to keep numerous possessions alive, recording 15 second-chance points, but Tech managed to limit their turnovers to six and hit free throws down the stretch to pull it out.

Chaunce Jenkins of ODU scored a game-high 24 points, converting 10 of 15 field goals on the day.

A three-pointer from Mekhi Long with eight seconds to go made it a two-point game, but Hunter Cattoor would hit two free throws at the other end to secure the win.

Tech led the game by as many as 20 points.

The Hokies will face Penn State at noon on Friday in the semifinals.