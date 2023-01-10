Virginia Tech gets Cattoor back, and debut of Rodney Rice for Syracuse

The Virginia Tech basketball team’s four-game losing streak has shown plenty of flaws, none more than the offense needing a massive injection of production in order to get things back on track.

Consecutive losses to Boston College, Wake Forest, Clemson and NC State has seen the Hokies’ hot start cooled off with an ice-filled bucket of water. Nearing the cellar of the ACC and with a record of 0-3 on the road, the Hokies are hoping to have their season jump started before it is too late.

The hope is that Hunter Cattoor’s return from injury will do just that with the senior leader the team’s sharpshooter. But it looks like in addition to Cattoor’s return on Wednesday against Syracuse, there’s a new face with even higher long-term expectations set to make his debut.

Rodney Rice, one of the best recruits on paper in Virginia Tech men’s basketball history, is set to make his much-awaited debut when the Hokies face the Orange in the Carrier Dome.

Rice, a former star guard at DeMatha, was the 72nd-best prospect in the 2022 class and the seventh-highest recruit for VT men’s basketball. Known for his ability to spread the ball around but also to light up the scoreboard, he is somebody who can come in and give Sean Pedulla a break while making a big impact.

“We’ve been given the go-ahead. Expect him to play on Wednesday,” Tech coach Mike Young said of Rice on Monday. “He’s been full speed for the last five or six [practices]. He’s been really sharp.”

He probably will play 10-20 minutes depending on how things go, and his has the skill to pull up or get to the rim, with that balance keeping defenders off balance. Because there isn’t any college film on him for Jim Boheim to scout, he enters the game as an unknown.

Young hopes he’s part of the solution to the current problem.

“He’s a very good player, one that would be a real shot in the arm for us as we head into our next five in the league as he goes along and becomes more comfortable,” Young said. “I’m excited, I’ll put it that way. I’m excited to see how it transpires but feel very good about him, his abilities. He’s a very good player that we need to provide more offensive punch in the backcourt.”

Young is right, as Tech have been borderline atrocious offensively, especially early on in games. The starts and finishes to games have been well below par, hindering them and helping to contribute to the ugly 1-4 mark in the ACC.

Will see if Rice is the answer, but there is no doubt that getting him going in addition to Cattoor returning could be just what the Hokies need in pursuit of stability.