Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia Tech extends Kenny Brooks through 2029: Deal worth more than $1 million per year
Sports

Virginia Tech extends Kenny Brooks through 2029: Deal worth more than $1 million per year

Chris Graham
Published date:
Kenny Brooks
Photo: ACC/Jaylynn Nash

From the What Took Them So Long Department: Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock announced today that he has inked Kenny Brooks to a contract extension that keeps Brooks in Blackburg through the end of the 2029 season.

Brooks, a Waynesboro native, just led the Hokies to their first Final Four berth a few months back, on the strength of a 31-5 final record and an ACC Tournament title.

The contract extension will pay Brooks, a JMU alum, $6.4 million over the next six years.

Unofficially, this would put Brooks into the Top 10 in compensation for coaches in women’s basketball nationally.

“I’d like to thank Dr. Sands and Whit Babcock for this wonderful opportunity to continue to lead the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program,” Brooks said. “Their support, along with others, has enabled us to reach exclusive heights and I’m excited for the future.

“Chrissy and I have enjoyed our time with Hokie Nation and the Blacksburg community and look forward to many new and exciting memories to come. Last but not least, I’m excited to continue on this journey with my wonderful staff and group of young ladies that represent the VT culture so well. Go Hokies!”

The deal also includes provisions to increase salaries for Brooks’ staff and operating budget.

Brooks is 155-74 at Virginia Tech, which hired the Waynesboro High School alum in 2016 after his 14-year run at JMU, where his teams were 337-121 in his tenure, earning six NCAA Tournament bids.

His Tech teams have been to the last three NCAA Tournaments and have qualified for the postseason in every season but the 2019-2020 season that was ended early at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kenny Brooks and his staff’s commitment to Virginia Tech and women’s basketball exemplifies hard work, determination and dedication to excellence and sets the standard for what college sports should be regarding academics, character and performance,” Babcock said. “Coach Brooks has revitalized our women’s basketball program and enriched numerous lives through his impactful leadership. I join our fans in excitement as we look forward to the future success of Virginia Tech women’s basketball.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Laser Thermal to invest $2.9 million in Charlottesville expansion, create 28 new jobs
2 Buc-ee’s Travel Center expanding to Rockingham County, opening slated for 2025
3 Virginia Tech extends Kenny Brooks through 2029: Deal worth more than $1 million per year
4 Warner wonders why Youngkin doesn’t want to invest Virginia surplus in K-12 schools
5 Update: Albemarle County man charged with two counts of murder in Friday shooting

Latest News

china
Politics, U.S. News

Forced labor: Inability to audit goods from China’s Xinjiang makes legislation necessary

Rebecca Barnabi
buffalo river road outbuilding fire
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County fire on Buffalo River Road quickly extinguished; no injuries reported

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County career and volunteer units responded to a fire on Monday at 11:27 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buffalo River Road.

handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Local, Public Safety

Staunton man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

Crystal Graham

A Staunton man has been arrested on July 19 after a report of the sexual assault of a minor.

Culture, Local

UVA researchers discover key to ‘inflammaging’: chronic inflammation that speeds aging

Rebecca Barnabi
Artificial intelligence
Politics, U.S. News

Warner encourages Biden on AI: ‘Commitments have the potential to shape developer norms’

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, U.S. News

‘Contraception is essential’: Sen. Kaine and colleagues introduce bill to expand access in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
police car
Public Safety, Virginia

Franklin County: Authorities leading search for missing 17-year-old male

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy