Virginia Tech extends Kenny Brooks through 2029: Deal worth more than $1 million per year

From the What Took Them So Long Department: Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock announced today that he has inked Kenny Brooks to a contract extension that keeps Brooks in Blackburg through the end of the 2029 season.

Brooks, a Waynesboro native, just led the Hokies to their first Final Four berth a few months back, on the strength of a 31-5 final record and an ACC Tournament title.

The contract extension will pay Brooks, a JMU alum, $6.4 million over the next six years.

Unofficially, this would put Brooks into the Top 10 in compensation for coaches in women’s basketball nationally.

“I’d like to thank Dr. Sands and Whit Babcock for this wonderful opportunity to continue to lead the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program,” Brooks said. “Their support, along with others, has enabled us to reach exclusive heights and I’m excited for the future.

“Chrissy and I have enjoyed our time with Hokie Nation and the Blacksburg community and look forward to many new and exciting memories to come. Last but not least, I’m excited to continue on this journey with my wonderful staff and group of young ladies that represent the VT culture so well. Go Hokies!”

The deal also includes provisions to increase salaries for Brooks’ staff and operating budget.

Brooks is 155-74 at Virginia Tech, which hired the Waynesboro High School alum in 2016 after his 14-year run at JMU, where his teams were 337-121 in his tenure, earning six NCAA Tournament bids.

His Tech teams have been to the last three NCAA Tournaments and have qualified for the postseason in every season but the 2019-2020 season that was ended early at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kenny Brooks and his staff’s commitment to Virginia Tech and women’s basketball exemplifies hard work, determination and dedication to excellence and sets the standard for what college sports should be regarding academics, character and performance,” Babcock said. “Coach Brooks has revitalized our women’s basketball program and enriched numerous lives through his impactful leadership. I join our fans in excitement as we look forward to the future success of Virginia Tech women’s basketball.”