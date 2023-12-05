Countries
Virginia State Police wants to make contact with witness in May 24 Augusta County hit-and-run

Chris Graham
Virginia State Police are hoping to make contact with an individual who discovered the cell phone of a hit-and-run victim who died after being struck in Augusta County earlier this year.

According to a release from VSP on Tuesday, the cell phone belonging to Ricky C. Dickey, 42, of Staunton, who died at the scene of the Parkersburg Turnpike hit-and-run on May 24, was dropped off at the Swoope Fire Department the next day.

State Police would like to talk with this individual to determine exactly where the phone was found in proximity to the fatal crash site.

According to VSP, the suspect vehicle is believed to have been a maroon or red truck or SUV that was traveling east on Parkersburg Turnpike at Pine Tree Lane.

Police responded to the scene of the hit-and-run at 9:49 p.m. the night of May 24.

The man who dropped the phone off at the fire department did not provide his name when he dropped off the phone.

This man is not believed to be responsible for or involved with the crash.

The man is encouraged to call Virginia State Police Area 17 Office in Staunton at 540-885-2142 or contact VSP by email at [email protected].

State Police are also still seeking any information about the suspect vehicle and/or suspect driver in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with tips is encouraged to call or email State Police at the number and email listed.

