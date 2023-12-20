Countries
Cops & Courts, Local

Virginia State Police charges Clifton Forge man in attack of police officer

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A Clifton Forge man has been charged in connection with the Dec. 8 attack of a police officer.

Virginia State Police have charged Micah Allen Godfrey, 24, of Clifton Forge, with attempted malicious wounding in the incident.

During the attack, the Clifton Forge Police officer, who has not been named, shot and wounded Godfrey, sending the suspect to a Roanoke hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

According to a Dec. 9 news release from VSP, the “unprovoked, ambush style attack” occurred as the officer exited the rear of the Clifton Forge Police Department building.

The suspect, who the release said was armed with a knife, assaulted and pushed the officer to the ground.

The suspect, per the release, then advanced on the officer after knocking him to the ground, and the officer fired at the male.

There was no information in the release about the number of shots fired.

We also didn’t get any information on any injuries sustained by the officer.

State Police, in a news release issued on Wednesday, noted that its findings in the case will be turned over to the Alleghany County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review at the conclusion of the investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

