Virginia State Police charges Clifton Forge man in attack of police officer

A Clifton Forge man has been charged in connection with the Dec. 8 attack of a police officer.

Virginia State Police have charged Micah Allen Godfrey, 24, of Clifton Forge, with attempted malicious wounding in the incident.

During the attack, the Clifton Forge Police officer, who has not been named, shot and wounded Godfrey, sending the suspect to a Roanoke hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

According to a Dec. 9 news release from VSP, the “unprovoked, ambush style attack” occurred as the officer exited the rear of the Clifton Forge Police Department building.

The suspect, who the release said was armed with a knife, assaulted and pushed the officer to the ground.

The suspect, per the release, then advanced on the officer after knocking him to the ground, and the officer fired at the male.

There was no information in the release about the number of shots fired.

We also didn’t get any information on any injuries sustained by the officer.

State Police, in a news release issued on Wednesday, noted that its findings in the case will be turned over to the Alleghany County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review at the conclusion of the investigation.