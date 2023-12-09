Black male suspect shot, in hospital after reportedly attacking Clifton Forge PD officer

A man who reportedly attacked a Clifton Forge police officer Friday night was shot and is in a Roanoke hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who wasn’t named in a news release from Virginia State Police, is a 24-year-old Black male.

The release called the attack “an unprovoked, ambush style attack.” It went down at 9:37 p.m. Friday when the officer, also unnamed in the news release, exited the rear of the Clifton Forge Police Department building.

The suspect, who the release said was armed with a knife, assaulted and pushed the officer to the ground.

The suspect, per the release, advanced on the officer after knocking him to the ground, and the officer fired at the male.

There was no information in the release about the number of shots fired.

We also didn’t get any information on any injuries sustained by the officer.

The attacker was flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.