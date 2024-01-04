Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia rebounds from loss at Notre Dame, waxes Louisville, 77-53
Basketball, Sports

Virginia rebounds from loss at Notre Dame, waxes Louisville, 77-53

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva isaac mckneely louisville
Isaac McKneely. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Did you notice the lineup tweak that Tony Bennett made for tonight’s game with Louisville?

Yeah, yeah, Virginia (11-3, 2-1 ACC) shot well – 51.7 percent from the floor, 10 made threes – and scored a lot in the 77-53 win.

Pretty good offensive efficiency – 77 points on 54 possessions, 1.426 points per possession.

uva blake buchanan louisville
Blake Buchanan. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

But the story of the game, to me, was Bennett going big – 6’10” Blake Buchanan, 6’9” Jake Groves and 6’8” Ryan Dunn – for long stretches.

And it worked. Buchanan, in 19 minutes, his most run in four weeks, had a modest six points and five rebounds, but was adequate defensively.

Groves, in a season-high 34 minutes, had seven points and nine rebounds.

uva ryan dunn louisville
Ryan Dunn. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Dunn was sublime – 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 31 minutes.

Buchanan and Groves had been splitting the minutes at the five spot, with Dunn, nominally a guard, getting his minutes as a lithe four.

You can see the results from the rebound numbers – Virginia had a 34-27 edge over Louisville in this one – and from the defense numbers.

Louisville (5-8, 0-2 ACC) shot 40.4 percent from the field, and was 6-of-25 from three.

More than half the Cardinals’ shots from the field were threes; coming in, UL had averaged 18.2 shots from three per game, the game plan being to try to pound the ball inside.

Didn’t see much of that tonight, with Bennett going big.

And going big certainly didn’t sacrifice the offensive production, as noted above.

Good shooting overall, solid from three (10-of-26, 38.5 percent), good work attacking the rim (11-of-14, 78.6 percent).

Isaac McKneely, in 19 minutes, limited by foul trouble, finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 4-of-7 from three.

iMac had 13 points in a 6:02 stretch of the second half – three threes and two mid-range jumpers – to help salt the game away.

Taine Murray, in 18 minutes off the bench, contributed 12 points (5-of-6 FG, 2-of-3 3FG) and two assists.

Reece Beekman had 11 points (4-of-7 FG) and eight assists.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

uva ryan dunn block
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Virginia, with some home cookin’, gets healthy in W over Louisville

Scott German
uva tony bennett louisville
Basketball, Sports

Tony Bennett on young team: ‘Hopefully will produce a good harvest, whenever that is’

Chris Graham

Tony Bennett, talking with reporters after Virginia’s 77-53 win over Louisville on Wednesday night, conceded to trying to refuel the plane while it’s still in the air, which is a feat of engineering.

longwood
Basketball, Sports

Longwood battles, ultimately falls in OT at Winthrop, 68-60

Chris Graham

Longwood got 16 points and 13 rebounds from Michael Christmas, but the Lancers fell at Winthrop, 68-60, in OT on Wednesday.

george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason locks down on defense, defeats La Salle, 77-62, to improve to 12-2

Chris Graham
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County man faces abduction, firearms charges in Wednesday incident

Chris Graham
social media
Politics, U.S. & World

Sen. Warner encourages voluntary communication of social media companies with government

Rebecca Barnabi
lab with researcher and test tubes
Health, U.S. & World

Michael J. Fox Foundation awards $2M to Swedish company to develop first treatment

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status