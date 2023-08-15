Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia politicians largely mum on the latest Donald Trump criminal indictment
Politics, U.S.

Virginia politicians largely mum on the latest Donald Trump criminal indictment

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© Evan El-Amin – shutterstock.com)

Virginia politicians are, largely, staying away from the, count ‘em, fourth indictment of former president Donald Trump.

I could only find two on-the-record comments, both brief, from Virginia’s congressional delegation – one from a Democrat, Gerry Connolly, the NoVa Dem who is a senior member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, the other from a Republican, Bob Good, who maintained his perfect record for using a Republican criminality crisis as an opportunity to claim corruption on the other side.

“The President continues to weaponize the federal government against his political opponents to cover up his corruption,” Good, who represents the Fifth District in the U.S. House, said in a tweet.

For the record, the fourth indictment, announced late Monday night, is a state-level indictment, involving Trump’s efforts to try to get election officials to “find” 11,780 votes to give him Georgia’s electoral votes three weeks after the state had already certified its final results.

But, sure, that’s Biden weaponizing the federal government.

Connolly offered this statement:

“A fourth indictment for Donald J Trump. He and his band of misfits must be held accountable for their efforts to overturn an election. No matter the office one once held, criminal actions that threaten our democracy must be prosecuted.”

Strangely silent on the indictment was Sixth District Republican Ben Cline.

One of the 18 people indicted with Trump in the racketeering scheme in Georgia is Sydney Powell, who, as AFP contributor Gene Zitver noted in a short column on his ClineWatch website, Cline referred to as “my friend” in a social media post last year.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County trying to work around mass volunteer fire, EMT resignation
2 Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton
3 New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern
4 Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds
5 UVA’s Delaney Crawford making the move from QB to wideout, return game

Latest News

meditation
Op/Eds

I’m trying hard to slow down: But it’s hard, real hard

Chris Graham
missing
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police seek information on man reported missing, last seen on July 31

Chris Graham

Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Richmond man who has been reported missing by his family.

court law
Police, Virginia

Virginia man pleads guilty in $1.9 million embezzlement scheme, faces 20 years in prison

Chris Graham

A Chester man pleaded guilty Monday in an embezzlement scheme that netted him $1.9 million over an eight-year period, money that he spent on luxury items, including a Ferrari.

covid-19
Health, U.S.

New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern

Rebecca Barnabi
Events, Local

Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds

Rebecca Barnabi
your vote matters
Politics, U.S.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger announces support for Freedom to Vote Act

Rebecca Barnabi
affordable housing
Economy, Virginia

Virginia awards more than $52M in loan funding for affordable and special needs housing

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy