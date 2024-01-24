Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Operation Ceasefire secures sentencing for Richmond man with handmade gun
Cops & Courts, Politics, Virginia

Virginia Operation Ceasefire secures sentencing for Richmond man with handmade gun

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
(© cherylvb – stock.adobe.com)

Operation Ceasefire has secured a two-year sentence for convicted felon guilty of gun crimes in Virginia.

Dai’Quan Jarrvel Lane, 23, of Richmond was sentenced for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and possessing a machine gun.

According to court documents, on February 1, 2023, Lane was seen displaying a firearm on a live social media video feed by detectives with Richmond Police Department. He was recognized as a convicted felon and, based on previous encounters, law enforcement personnel believed him to be in the Whitcomb Court area. Officers arrived at Whitcomb Court within minutes of the live video ending and encountered Lane outside. When officers tried to stop him, he led them on a foot chase.

During the chase, he tossed a firearm. The firearm turned out to be a privately made firearm with a machine-gun conversion device affixed to the back, complete with a loaded 30-round extended magazine. Lane admitted that not only did he possess the firearm, but that he had been on his way to sell it for $700 when officers found him.

“Operation Ceasefire is about getting the repeat, violent offenders committing the vast majority of violent crime off our streets. This successful prosecution speaks to the importance of the initiative, the strong collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, and my dedicated Ceasefire prosecutors,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Sexist, racist messages on employee Facebook page part of hostile work environment at SHD
2 Former HS girls’ hoops coach, former Virginia Tech assistant, faces child sex charges
3 Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81
4 Bob Good, who backed DeSantis, trying to repent with fresh endorsement of Donald Trump
5 Grand jury issues indictment in shooting death of Virginia service dog

Latest News

Arts & Culture, Local, Schools

Girl power takes center stage in student production of ‘Sympathy Jones’ at ShenanArts

Rebecca Barnabi
telehealth
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Lawmakers push for permanent COVID-19 telehealth extension for America’s seniors

Rebecca Barnabi

Pandemic-era flexibilities will expire December 31, 2024 without further action by Congress and force seniors to adapt to new care routines. 

wwe
Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

Analysis: Breaking down the WWE-Netflix deal, its impact on industry, including AEW

Chris Graham

WWE is moving “Monday Night Raw” to Netflix in a stunning $5 billion, 10-year deal that more than doubles parent company TKO’s take for the flagship weekly wrestling show.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Cops & Courts, Local

Virginia pimp in charge of prostitution ring arrested after Charlottesville standoff

Crystal Graham
vcu
Politics, Virginia

VCU disputes findings of poll on failed Clay Street project conducted by … VCU

Chris Graham
electric vehicle
Climate, Virginia

DOE announces $1.4M for expansion of EV charging stations in Richmond project

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia business economy
Virginia

Virginia as key player in global market furthered with expansion of 16 more companies

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status