Virginia Operation Ceasefire secures sentencing for Richmond man with handmade gun

Operation Ceasefire has secured a two-year sentence for convicted felon guilty of gun crimes in Virginia.

Dai’Quan Jarrvel Lane, 23, of Richmond was sentenced for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and possessing a machine gun.

According to court documents, on February 1, 2023, Lane was seen displaying a firearm on a live social media video feed by detectives with Richmond Police Department. He was recognized as a convicted felon and, based on previous encounters, law enforcement personnel believed him to be in the Whitcomb Court area. Officers arrived at Whitcomb Court within minutes of the live video ending and encountered Lane outside. When officers tried to stop him, he led them on a foot chase.

During the chase, he tossed a firearm. The firearm turned out to be a privately made firearm with a machine-gun conversion device affixed to the back, complete with a loaded 30-round extended magazine. Lane admitted that not only did he possess the firearm, but that he had been on his way to sell it for $700 when officers found him.

“Operation Ceasefire is about getting the repeat, violent offenders committing the vast majority of violent crime off our streets. This successful prosecution speaks to the importance of the initiative, the strong collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, and my dedicated Ceasefire prosecutors,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.