Virginia Museum of History & Culture announces January programming and events

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has announced its January programming and events.

Lectures

January 19, 6 p.m. – The Byrd Machine in Virginia: The Rise and Fall of a Conservative Political Organization

Join author and journalist Michael Lee Pope as he traces the history of Harry Byrd’s conservative political organization, which ran Virginia politics for more than half a century .

The lecture will be recorded and streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Signed copies of the book will be available at Shop.VirginiaHistory.org.

First Fridays at VMHC

January 6, 5 p.m.

Join the fun at the VMHC on the first Friday of every month. This family-friendly event includes free museum admission, cafe specials, and family activities.

Stories at the Museum

January 7, 10:30 a.m. – Learning about New Year Traditions

Aimed at early elementary learners, our educator-led Stories at the Museum program will feature a read-aloud story time in one of our related museum galleries, paired with a craft activity!

This event is included in museum admission, but registration is required.

Collections Up Close

January 7, 10:30 a.m. – Up in Smoke: The History of Tobacco in Virginia

In this series, VMHC staff curate displays featuring some of the museum’s millions of artifacts and manuscripts that are not currently on exhibit. These themed presentations provide an opportunity for guests to examine the museum’s collection up close while interacting with VMHC staff members.

Tickets for this event can be purchased here.

Virtual: Movie Mythbusting

January 10, 7 p.m. – Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Join us for a discussion of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG). Watch the film in advance, whenever or however works best for you, and then log into an interactive Zoom presentation where we’ll talk about what’s true, what’s not, and make connections to our collections.

This event is free, but registration is required.

Used Book Sale

January 6-15, 2023

Visit our Museum Store 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and choose something new for your personal library. All money raised from the book sale supports VMHC Education initiatives.

Partner Events

January 17, 7 p.m. – National Day of Racial Healing Concert

To celebrate the 7th annual National Day of Racial Healing (NDRH) Coming Together Virginia welcomes Grammy nominated vocalist Desirée Roots and the Weldon Hill Ensemble to the museum for an evening concert.

Tickets for this event can be purchased here.

January 18, 6 p.m. – The Marshall Scholar Series: The State of the Supreme Court.

Join three of America’s top legal thinkers, former US Solicitors General Paul Clement (President Bush), Donald Verrilli (President Obama), and Noel Francisco (President Trump), for a panel discussion about today’s Supreme Court, yesterday’s Marshall Court, and how the two relate in 2023.

Please register for this event online by January 11, 2023.

January 22, 2 p.m. – The Levys of Monticello

The Levys of Monticello is a documentary film that tells the little-known story of the Levy family, which owned and carefully preserved Monticello for nearly a century – far longer than Jefferson or his descendants. There will also be a post-film discussion with the filmmaker Steven Pressman, along with Phyllis K. Leffler, Emertia Professor, Department of History, University of Virginia.

Tickets for this even can be purchased here.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is located at 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond’s Museum District.

For more information, visit VirginiaHistory.org