Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia man sentenced to 106 years in prison for 2020 abduction and 2022 murder
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 106 years in prison for 2020 abduction and 2022 murder

Crystal Graham
Published date:
judge guilty courtroom arrest
(© BCFC – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia man was sentenced on Friday to more than 106 years in prison for the strangulation of a woman in 2020 and the abduction and murder of his girlfriend in 2022.

Gary Morton was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court.

On July 25, 2023, a Norfolk jury convicted Morton of strangulation, abduction, intentionally damaging property, and assault and battery, after Morton attacked a woman inside her downtown apartment on Sept. 26, 2020.

On Oct. 12, 2023, a Norfolk jury also convicted Morton of the first-degree murder of 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington, the concealment of Covington’s body, Covington’s abduction leading up to her murder, the attempted malicious wounding of a man shortly after Covington’s abduction and associated firearm charges from a series of events last summer that culminated in Covington’s body being found in a trash bin.

Judge John R. Doyle, III sentenced Morton for the 2020 incident to serve an active sentence of 8 years and 10 months in prison plus additional suspended sentences.

Judge Joseph C. Lindsey sentenced Morton to an active term in prison of 98 years for the abduction and murder of Covington and the attempted malicious wounding of a good Samaritan.

The two sentences will run concurrently meaning that Morton was sentenced to a total active term of 106 years and 10 months.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro: Homeless advocate to spend 24 hours outside for challenge to raise awareness
2 Not so random numbers: Mile markers on Virginia’s interstates are emergency aids for location
3 Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Memphis
4 Virginia great Anthony Poindexter bypassed again for DC job at Penn State
5 AAA: Virginians are hitting the road, skies, water this holiday travel season

Latest News

student school test
Politics, Schools, Virginia

Virginia’s 131 school divisions finalize plans for ALL in VA to address post-COVID-19 learning loss

Rebecca Barnabi
alzheimers
Health, Local

UVA researchers discover ‘tauopathies’, possible new treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease

Rebecca Barnabi

Alzheimer’s researchers at UVA have discovered the harmful effects of tau proteins on brain cells and the damage done. 

staunton
Local, Schools

Staunton Schools announces Teachers of the Year for 2023-2024 school year

Rebecca Barnabi

Every school year, staff at each of Staunton’s schools nominate and vote for one of their own to be a school-level Teacher of the Year.

chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: Virginia Basketball needs to step up to get W at Memphis

Chris Graham
holiday travel
Virginia

AAA: Virginians are hitting the road, skies, water this holiday travel season

Crystal Graham
virginia state capitol
Virginia

Youngkin adds Charlottesville residents to state commerce, education boards

Crystal Graham
interstate 81
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Interstate 81: Woman crashes into guard rail, exits vehicle, killed by tractor trailer

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy