Virginia

Virginia man pleads guilty in money-laundering conspiracy involving Kuwaiti Embassy

Chris Graham
Published date:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia man pleaded guilty today to a money laundering conspiracy involving funds embezzled from the Embassy of Kuwait’s health office in Washington, D.C.

According to court documents, Ahmed El Khebki, aka Ahmed Khider El Khebki, of Lorton, conspired in 2014 to launder money embezzled from the Kuwaiti Embassy. El Khebki and his co-conspirators stole money from the embassy’s health office earmarked to pay for medical care for Kuwaiti citizens who traveled to the United States to receive treatment at, among other places, Johns Hopkins Hospital and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

To embezzle and launder the funds, El Khebki and his co-conspirators created fake companies with names meant to mimic actual U.S. healthcare providers, including “Hopiken” and “MedStar.” The co-conspirators then submitted fraudulent invoices to the health office, claiming that they had provided medical services to real Kuwaiti citizens under the auspices of those fake companies.

Employees at the health office in the embassy who were in on the scheme approved the invoices and wrote checks to El Khebki and his co-conspirators’ fake companies. During the course of the conspiracy, the health office paid more than $1.5 million in fraudulent invoices.

El Khebki personally deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars of stolen funds into accounts he controlled and used the stolen funds to make numerous personal purchases.

El Khebki joins two co-conspirators, Wael Sedik and Huwida Fadl, in pleading guilty for his role in the conspiracy. El Khebki’s co-defendant and co-conspirator Hussein Fadl Osman remains at large.

El Khebki pleaded guilty to money laundering. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.





Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

