Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia man dead after head-on accident Wednesday in Franklin County
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man dead after head-on accident Wednesday in Franklin County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia man died Wednesday after police say his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a Ford Explorer head on in Franklin County.

Andrew C. Robertson, 67, of Pittsville, died at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The two-car accident happened on Jan. 17 at 6:25 p.m. on Route 40, near Route 946.

Virginia State Police report that a 1995 Honda Accord, driven by Robertson, was traveling east on Route 40 when it crossed the center line.

The driver of the Explorer, Lorenza W. Terry, of Penhook, was transported by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia
2 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
3 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
4 It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball
5 Tweet from NIL booster exposes the seamy underbelly of UVA Basketball recruiting

Latest News

sydney 'sundance' smith
Sports

Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith to face #4 contender Christine Vicens at BKFC 57

Chris Graham
fire firefighter department smoke
Cops & Courts, Local

North Garden outdoor building sustains heavy damage after morning fire

Crystal Graham

A two-story outdoor building received heavy damage this morning after a fire on Plank Road in North Garden.

uva sky dahl
Sports

UVA junior Sky Dahl selected to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games rowing team

Chris Graham

UVA junior Sky Dahl will represent Team USA in rowing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

taiwan
Opinion

Mel Gurtov: The Taiwan elections

Contributors
vote
Opinion

Rivera Sun: Choose respect in this election cycle

Contributors
uva dante harris
Basketball, Sports

Dante Harris returns for Virginia, is a difference-maker in win over Virginia Tech

Chris Graham
china
Politics, U.S. & World

Lawmakers push for United Nations review of human rights violations in China

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status