Virginia man dead after head-on accident Wednesday in Franklin County

A Virginia man died Wednesday after police say his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a Ford Explorer head on in Franklin County.

Andrew C. Robertson, 67, of Pittsville, died at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The two-car accident happened on Jan. 17 at 6:25 p.m. on Route 40, near Route 946.

Virginia State Police report that a 1995 Honda Accord, driven by Robertson, was traveling east on Route 40 when it crossed the center line.

The driver of the Explorer, Lorenza W. Terry, of Penhook, was transported by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.