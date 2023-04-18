Virginia losing UNC transfer Cam’ron Kelly, who is headed back to the transfer portal

Cam’ron Kelly, who transferred to Virginia from North Carolina in January, is back on the transfer portal, according to a report from On3.com on Tuesday.

Kelly, a former four-star prep recruit, is a physical 6’2”, 210-pounder who had been expected to get time at safety and corner in the Virginia secondary.

Kelly, a native of Chesapeake, was on the field for 785 snaps for UNC in 2022, recording 58 tackles, showing versatility as a run-stopper who can also cover the slot.

Kelly played his high school ball at traditional power Oscar Smith, and was the fifth-rated recruit in the state of Virginia in the Class of 2019.

Virginia had recruited him in high school, but he originally chose Auburn over offers from UVA, UNC, Oklahoma and Penn State, before ending up in Chapel Hill.

In four seasons at Carolina, Kelly played on 1,867 snaps, had five INTs – four in 2021, when he was a third-team All-ACC pick – and was in 191 tackles.