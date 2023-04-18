Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia losing unc transfer camron kelly who is headed back to the transfer portal
Sports

Virginia losing UNC transfer Cam’ron Kelly, who is headed back to the transfer portal

Chris Graham
Published date:
cam'ron kelly
Photo: UVA Athletics

Cam’ron Kelly, who transferred to Virginia from North Carolina in January, is back on the transfer portal, according to a report from On3.com on Tuesday.

Kelly, a former four-star prep recruit, is a physical 6’2”, 210-pounder who had been expected to get time at safety and corner in the Virginia secondary.

Kelly, a native of Chesapeake, was on the field for 785 snaps for UNC in 2022, recording 58 tackles, showing versatility as a run-stopper who can also cover the slot.

Kelly played his high school ball at traditional power Oscar Smith, and was the fifth-rated recruit in the state of Virginia in the Class of 2019.

Virginia had recruited him in high school, but he originally chose Auburn over offers from UVA, UNC, Oklahoma and Penn State, before ending up in Chapel Hill.

In four seasons at Carolina, Kelly played on 1,867 snaps, had five INTs – four in 2021, when he was a third-team All-ACC pick – and was in 191 tackles.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Rockingham County: Authorities ‘working around the clock’ on double-murder investigation
2 ‘Our vision is that everyone has enough to eat’: Food bank forms five-year strategy
3 Democrat Jade Harris ready for uphill battle in Third Senate District race
4 Stuarts Draft HS names new girls hoops coach, replacing the guy with the Three Percenters tattoo
5 Sportswriter Tucker McLaughlin Jr. passes away at 67 after battle with brain cancer

Latest News

staunton
Local

Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission seeks community stories

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Project GROWS prepares for 2023 annual plant sale, Youth Leaders in Ag program

Rebecca Barnabi

The 7th Annual Project GROWS Plant Sale and Open House will be Friday, May 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the farm in Augusta County.

Local

Blue Ridge Community College professor receives prestigious FAA award

Rebecca Barnabi

A professor at Blue Ridge Community College who started its Aviation Maintenance program has received a prestigious award from the Federal Aviation Administration.

andrew rohde
Sports

Virginia adds St. Thomas transfer Andrew Rohde, addressing important roster need

Chris Graham
valley conservation council
Virginia

Valley Green Fund program to increase land protection efforts in northern Shenandoah Valley

Crystal Graham
wildflower weekend shenandoah national park
Culture

Shenandoah National Park celebrates Wildflower Weekend May 6-7 

Crystal Graham
housing
Virginia

HUD announces grants, housing vouchers to address homelessness in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy