Virginia lawmakers push Department of Defense to secure Hampton Roads shipbuilding funding

Several Virginia lawmakers are concerned about the assurance of U.S. Department of Defense funding for the Hampton Roads shipbuilding ecosystem in 2024.

Before Christmas, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia joined Congressman Rob Wittman, vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, and Virginia Reps. Jen Kiggans and Robert C. “Bobby” Scott to urge Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to ensure aircraft carrier procurement funding remains on track.

“Now more than ever, we must do everything to ensure a consistent shipbuilding schedule,” McClellan said. “Hampton Roads plays a vital role in supporting the U.S. Navy and supporting America’s national security priorities. I am glad to join my colleagues to urge the Defense Department to ensure the timely procurement of aircraft carriers and other military assets.”

According to Wittman, stable and predictable shipbuilding timelines are important for a healthy industrial base ecosystem which provides economic benefits to thousands of Virginians.

“Any delays in funding for the next Ford­­-class carrier would be extremely disruptive to our Navy’s ability to project power and provide for our national security,” Wittman said.

Prioritizing shipbuilding schedules is critical at a time when the U.S. faces “threats from multiple fronts,” Kiggans said.

“Our aircraft carriers are the best in the world and the cornerstone of our ability to project power around the globe. Additionally, the shipbuilding industry provides stable, good paying jobs for Hampton Roads and is a major contributor to our local economy and an economic driver for our Commonwealth. I’m proud to join my colleagues to urge Secretary Austin to keep our shipbuilding plan on schedule. Any delay would directly impact our national security and that is unacceptable,” Kiggans said.

Shipbuilding schedules by the U.S. Navy are critical “to ensuring that Hampton Roads’ shipbuilders and our industrial base as a whole are supported. Uncertainty in the production line leads to uncertainty in our national security capabilities, and I remain committed to ensuring reliable funding for the Ford-class and our nation’s entire shipbuilding program,” Scott said.

The Virginia delegation members also touted the more than $5 billion in cost savings and stability that multi-ship buys would generate for the Navy and the shipbuilding industrial base.