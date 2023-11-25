Countries
Home Virginia: Henry County teen dies in single-vehicle crash on Friday
Police, Virginia

Virginia: Henry County teen dies in single-vehicle crash on Friday

Chris Graham
Published date:
ambulance
(© Matt Gush – stock.adobe.com)

A Collinsville teen died in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County on Friday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2003 Ford Explorer traveling south on Great Road at 1:35 p.m. on Friday ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver and the passenger.

The driver was a 16-year-old male juvenile from Collinsville. He was not taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The passenger, 14-year-old Serjio Ramirez-Mendoza, of Collinsville, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Speed was a factor in the crash.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

