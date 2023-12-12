Virginia Football Transfer Portal Update: News on Tyler Neville coming, Dave Herard going

Virginia Football picked up an important transfer portal commitment on Monday, landing Harvard grad transfer tight end Tyler Neville.

Neville, a 6’4”, 235-pound big target, is a Williamsburg native (Lafayette High School) who will compete as a grad transfer at Virginia in 2024.

Neville had 24 catches on 45 targets at Harvard in 2023, gaining 283 yards and scoring four TDs, with a Pro Football Focus grade of 71.3.

247Sports had Neville as the seventh-best tight end on the portal, and On3.com estimates his NIL value at $134,000.

Neville had offers from ODU and Boston College and had visited South Carolina since entering the portal on Nov. 22.

In other UVA offseason news, senior safety Dave Herard entered the portal on Monday, the first major contributor for Virginia in 2023 to be on his way out.

Herard was on the field for 441 snaps in 2023, with a 58.0 Pro Football Focus grade.

The Fort Lauderdale native was fourth on the team with 40 tackles, and in pass coverage, Herard allowed 11 catches on 17 targets for 219 yards, a TD and a 127.7 NFL passer rating against.

Herard was also in on 54 special-teams snaps in 2023.

The D is losing one other player who started a game in 2023, junior safety Lex Long, who started the season opener against Tennessee, but missed the Week 2 game with JMU, then logged six snaps in the Week 3 loss at Maryland before going down with a foot injury that later required season-ending surgery.

Long was in on 381 snaps at safety in 2022, with a 61.5 PFF grade, 43 tackles, and he allowed 17 catches on 25 targets in pass coverage, for 173 yards, four TDs and a 127.2 NFL passer rating against.

One other player of note entered the portal on Monday: tight end Joshua Rawlings, who had two catches on two targets in 2023, with action on 76 snaps.

Rawlings, like Herard, will be a grad transfer at his next school.