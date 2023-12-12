Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Football Transfer Portal Update: News on Tyler Neville coming, Dave Herard going
Football, Sports

Virginia Football Transfer Portal Update: News on Tyler Neville coming, Dave Herard going

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva-football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia Football picked up an important transfer portal commitment on Monday, landing Harvard grad transfer tight end Tyler Neville.

Neville, a 6’4”, 235-pound big target, is a Williamsburg native (Lafayette High School) who will compete as a grad transfer at Virginia in 2024.

Neville had 24 catches on 45 targets at Harvard in 2023, gaining 283 yards and scoring four TDs, with a Pro Football Focus grade of 71.3.

247Sports had Neville as the seventh-best tight end on the portal, and On3.com estimates his NIL value at $134,000.

Neville had offers from ODU and Boston College and had visited South Carolina since entering the portal on Nov. 22.

In other UVA offseason news, senior safety Dave Herard entered the portal on Monday, the first major contributor for Virginia in 2023 to be on his way out.

Herard was on the field for 441 snaps in 2023, with a 58.0 Pro Football Focus grade.

The Fort Lauderdale native was fourth on the team with 40 tackles, and in pass coverage, Herard allowed 11 catches on 17 targets for 219 yards, a TD and a 127.7 NFL passer rating against.

Herard was also in on 54 special-teams snaps in 2023.

The D is losing one other player who started a game in 2023, junior safety Lex Long, who started the season opener against Tennessee, but missed the Week 2 game with JMU, then logged six snaps in the Week 3 loss at Maryland before going down with a foot injury that later required season-ending surgery.

Long was in on 381 snaps at safety in 2022, with a 61.5 PFF grade, 43 tackles, and he allowed 17 catches on 25 targets in pass coverage, for 173 yards, four TDs and a 127.2 NFL passer rating against.

One other player of note entered the portal on Monday: tight end Joshua Rawlings, who had two catches on two targets in 2023, with action on 76 snaps.

Rawlings, like Herard, will be a grad transfer at his next school.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Rockbridge County missing person case still in limbo more than a year after disappearance
2 Monticello High School grad charged in murder of Albemarle County real estate investor
3 Virginia zoo may not survive after 89 living, 28 deceased animals seized in investigation
4 Virginia coach Tony Bennett likes Cavaliers’ defense, reveals his next career move
5 Virginia Basketball Notebook: Checking in on Shedrick, Traudt, Caffaro

Latest News

Local

Staunton: City seeks public input through online survey to direct vision of the West End

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Schools

Waynesboro sixth-graders enjoy a night of stargazing with UVA’s Department of Astronomy

Rebecca Barnabi

UVA's Department of Astronomy was at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro last week to enhance students’ learning experience with an extraordinary night of stargazing.

measuring sound in hallway of music event
Arts & Media, Local

Noise ordinance amendment on the table to address growth of music venues in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham

In recent years, Waynesboro has become the home to a lively music scene forcing City Council to take a look at how it enforces noise violations at commercial venues.

Arts & Media, Local

Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fishersville donates $10K to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Rebecca Barnabi
judge banging gavel in courtroom
Cops & Courts, Local

Waynesboro City Council introduces ordinance to dissolve Valley ASAP program

Crystal Graham
Politics, Virginia

Richmond: Virginia lawmakers push USPS for improved transparency of mail delivery issues

Rebecca Barnabi
mobile app
Virginia

‘With the future in mind’: Revamped VDOT website prioritizes user experience

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy