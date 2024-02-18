Virginia Festival of the Book to hold four events at The Paramount Theater

The 2024 Virginia Festival of the Book announces four events at The Paramount Theater on March 23 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net

Burn The Page with Danica Roem

10:30 a.m.

A former frontwoman of a metal band and a sitting Virginia senator, Danica Roem is both. In vivid and captivating prose, she describes how she transformed what some might consider weak points into her greatest strengths, inspiring us all to write our own stories with verve and fire. Danica Roem is the first transgender state senator elected in Virginia and a master storyteller, and Burn the Page: A True Story of Torching Doubts, Blazing Trails, and Igniting Change is a call, an inspiration, and a memoir.

Roem will be in conversation with Gary Nimax, chair of UVA’s LGBTQ Committee – this event’s program partner.

Book sales and a signing will follow this event.

Tickets are $15 for the public; or $8 for students.

The Hurting Kind and Other Poems: U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón

1 p.m.

“U.S. poet Ada Limón writes with simple and disarming honesty for people rather than other poets,” declares The Guardian about Limón’s newest book, The Hurting Kind. In all of her works, be it the National Book Award Finalist Bright Dead Things or the National Book Critics Award winner The Carrying, Limón is attuned to the vibrant mysteries of the natural world and the vulnerabilities that lurk and rest within the human condition.

The U.S. Poet Laureate and recent MacArthur “Genius” awardee will explore her poetry and practice during what promises to be a memorable evening.

Book sales and a signing will follow this event.

Tickets are $30 for the public; or $15 for students.

Opinions with Roxane Gay

4 p.m.

Politics. Social Justice. Feminism. The Culture Wars. Not to mention that all-consuming office crush … New York Times bestseller of Bad Feminist and Hunger and talked-about New York Times columnist and trusted “Work Friend” Roxane Gay has never shied away from any issue, whether it’s an incendiary argument sweeping America, or a mundane matter of meddling coworkers.

Gay will bring her sharp and witty acumen to the Virginia Festival of the Book in a discussion of Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People’s Business; as well as insightful workday advice to readers in need of a little guidance.

Book sales and a signing will follow this event.

Tickets are $30 for the public; or $15 for students.

Book Tour: James by Percival Everett

6:30 p.m.

A “literary icon” (according to Oprah Daily), Pulitzer Prize finalist and one of the most acclaimed authors of our era is bringing the book tour of his newest novel, James, to the Virginia Festival of the Book.

With its release in mid-March, you will be among the first readers to be swept away in a reimagining of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, one that centers the enduring character Jim on an adventurous ride down the Mississippi River. But his is no child’s tale: James needs a plan once he learns he’s to be sold away from his wife and daughter, just as Huck is escaping an abusive household. From the pen of a literary master, James: A Novel is destined to be one of the most vital retellings of our lifetime.

Signed books will be for sale. Percival Everett will not be personalizing these pre-signed novels.

Tickets are $15 for the public; or $8 for students.