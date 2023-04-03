Countries
Virginia farmer: Consumers likely to see higher prices for locally grown asparagus

(© anna_shepulova – stock.adobe.com)

One’s of spring’s most venerable vegetables, asparagus, has arrived in many parts of Virginia.

Typically harvested in early April through May, the spears develop daily from undergrown crowns and can grow stems as tall as 5 to 8 inches above ground. Asparagus is a hardy perennial plant that can live from up to 15 years.

Preferring well-drained loam soils and tolerable winters, asparagus is well-adapted to most areas of Virginia.

2021 USDA summary reported 17,000 acres of asparagus for fresh market were harvested nationally – a decrease from 20,400 acres in 2019. Slowed production in the U.S. can be attributed to COVID-19 and the labor market.

But global demand for asparagus is on the rise. This is primarily due to growing consumer health consciousness, as certain nutrients and compounds in asparagus offer significant health benefits. Rich with vitamins, antioxidants, minerals and fiber, asparagus accounts for a significant portion of daily nutritional needs and is believed to help lower blood pressure, protect against various chronic diseases and support a healthy pregnancy.

Mike Cullipher, a Virginia Farm Bureau Federation specialty crops committee member, has been growing asparagus on his Virginia Beach farm for more than 15 years.

After picking the season’s first strawberries last week, he is now starting to harvest asparagus.

“We’ve had a few warm days the past few weeks, but overall it’s been fairly cool – just about ideal growing conditions for asparagus, so it looks like it will be a good year,” said Cullipher.

Large-scale asparagus production is uncommon in Virginia, he said, and most farmers grow about 4 acres or less as a secondary crop.

Cullipher uses the short five-week harvesting season to generate early cash flow after October’s pumpkin season. The weeks in between, he said, are “a long time to have no revenue.”

He said consumers may see higher prices for locally grown asparagus this season and attributed that to higher production costs for small-scale Virginia farmers, labor-intensive harvesting and other factors.

For home gardeners, Virginia Cooperative Extension recommends starting asparagus from seed or from 1- to 2-year-old crowns purchased from a reputable nursery. Seed may be started in peat pots and transplanted in the summer, either to a final growing site with good drainage and full sun or a temporary transplant bed.

For more growing tips, visit ext.vt.edu.

To find fresh Virginia asparagus near you, visit the Virginia Grown website.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

