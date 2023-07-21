Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia does not horse around: Chincoteague pony is official state pony
Culture, Virginia

Virginia does not horse around: Chincoteague pony is official state pony

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo courtesy Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce

Possibly the most heartwarming state law which took effect July 1, 2023, was naming the Chincoteague pony the official state pony of Virginia.

Led by Sophia Gallivan, 17, a 4-H teen from Accomack County and a student at Broadwater Academy on the Eastern Shore, the official state pony is added to a list of state bird, insect, tree and bat.

“My dad and I were driving home from a horse show, and we were talking about iconic things from each state,” Gallivan, a horse enthusiast and member of the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team, said. “The Chincoteague pony is such a Virginia icon that I thought it was probably the state pony, but then we found out it wasn’t recognized at all. I was like, ‘This has to be done.’”

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, the organization that manages the legendary wild ponies, backed the idea. Gallivan contacted her local representatives, Del. Robert Bloxom and Sen. Lynwood Lewis, who then introduced matching bills during the 2023 General Assembly.

“It was a whirlwind,” Gallivan said. “I visited the Pocahontas Building three times, spoke with a lot of legislators, and gave handouts about the pony’s history, importance and economic impact on Chincoteague.”

With overwhelming bipartisan support, both bills passed and Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the legislation into law March 27.

“It’s just fabulous,” Julie Williamson, an equestrian and member of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Equine Advisory Committee, said. “We’re the only people in the world who have these Chincoteague ponies, and I think it’s so cool that a 17-year-old made this happen … it makes me proud as a horse person.”

Each year, tens of thousands visit Chincoteague Island to witness the annual pony swim, when the herd swims from their home on Assateague Island across a channel to Chincoteague Island. On Chincoteague, the wild ponies receive veterinary checkups, and some are sold at auction to control the herd population and raise funds for local fire departments and the animals’ care.

Popular children’s book Misty of Chincoteague by Marguerite Henry, published in 1947, brought the ponies international admiration. Beebe Ranch, the farm in the book, was recently purchased by the Museum of Chincoteague Island to save it from development.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

police crime scene
Local

Developing: One dead, one in custody, in shots fired incident in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
tony bennett
Sports

UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Wilkins, Bundalo, Knueppel

Scott Ratcliffe

Recruiting has been heating up when it comes to the future of the Virginia men’s basketball program, with the team particularly starting to look ahead toward the Class of 2025.

child vaccine
Virginia

Artificial intelligence: A new tool in the fight against pediatric cancer

Rebecca Barnabi

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to understand pediatric health, especially cancer in children which lacks research.

Politics, U.S. News

Legislation would cut red tape for survivors of miners who died from black lung disease

Rebecca Barnabi
college football
Sports

Liberty picked second in preseason Conference USA football poll

Chris Graham
claudio castagnoli kenny omega
Sports

Notebook: AEW ‘Dynamite’ puts up strong number, Ring of Honor PPV card

Chris Graham
job interview
Local

Albemarle County names Jessica Rice as new Director of Human Resources

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy