Home Virginia DMV sets 2024 coal calendar for inspections, calibrations
Virginia

Virginia DMV sets 2024 coal calendar for inspections, calibrations

Crystal Graham
Published date:
truck in rock quarry
(© nordroden – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has published its 2024 coal calendar allowing customers to book appointments for inspections and calibrations.

With appointments, trucks can usually be inspected in a few minutes, according to the DMV.

Only empty trucks with valid registrations, credentials and legible vehicle identification numbers will be checked.

Permits are valid for one year and will be issued during the appointment.

Under Virginia code, a truck cannot haul coal at the specified greater weight until it has been calibrated and has a current permit and decal. Trucks may haul coal at standard legal weights without a valid permit or calibration.

All calibrations will be conducted at DMV’s Lebanon coal truck calibration site, located on Route 19 South in Russell County, approximately 1.5 miles north of Lebanon.

The schedule is available at dmv.virginia.gov.

To schedule an appointment, please call (276) 608-1710 or (540) 357-3313.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

