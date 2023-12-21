Virginia Department of Corrections expands virtual visitation in two facilities

The Virginia Department of Corrections expanded virtual visitation at two facilities allowing inmates to conduct visits from their own living areas.

Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham and River North Correctional Center in Grayson County’s virtual visitation began Dec. 13. The expansion is complete with the help of partners Viapath and Assisting Families of Inmates.

Every living area at the two facilities is now equipped with virtual visitation equipment.

To accommodate the expansion of services, new operating hours for virtual visits will be in place. Hours of operation for the general population will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends.

Video visitation will not be operational when the facilities are operating on a lockdown status.

“Visitation is a very important piece of the re-entry process and adding more virtual visitation capabilities for these facilities is a great step for the inmates at these facilities, their loved ones and the VADOC as a whole,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson.