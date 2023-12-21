Countries
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia Department of Corrections expands virtual visitation in two facilities

Crystal Graham
Published date:
man in jumpsuit incarceration
(© motortion – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Corrections expanded virtual visitation at two facilities allowing inmates to conduct visits from their own living areas.

Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham and River North Correctional Center in Grayson County’s virtual visitation began Dec. 13.  The expansion is complete with the help of partners Viapath and Assisting Families of Inmates.

Every living area at the two facilities is now equipped with virtual visitation equipment.

To accommodate the expansion of services, new operating hours for virtual visits will be in place. Hours of operation for the general population will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends.

Video visitation will not be operational when the facilities are operating on a lockdown status.

“Visitation is a very important piece of the re-entry process and adding more virtual visitation capabilities for these facilities is a great step for the inmates at these facilities, their loved ones and the VADOC as a whole,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

