Virginia Democrats, Republicans targeting House, Senate majorities in the fall

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which has its eyes on majorities in the Virginia General Assembly, is highlighting its 17 Spotlight candidates in key House and Senate races.

“The DLCC is fired up to show the Virginia GOP to the door this November and stop their extreme crusade to ban abortion access and roll back progress in the Commonwealth,” interim DLCC President Heather Williams said.

The DLCC brought attention to this effort in a press release on Wednesday.

Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates going into the fall elections. Democrats have a 22-18 majority in the State Senate.

That number in the Senate increased by one with the upset win for Democrat Aaron Rouse in the Seventh District Senate race in a special election in January.

Rouse, running in November for a full four-year term, is among the DLCC Spotlight candidates, who are running in key swing districts in Central Virginia, Northern Virginia and the Hampton Roads area.

Yeah, no love for us out here in the bright-red hinterlands.

That’s understandable.

Republicans, it must be noted, are ramping up their efforts, and being Republicans, they’re not afraid to contest statewide – here in the west, where they run strong, and in areas where they face uphill battles.

Virginia Republicans touted in a Tuesday press release its effort, which it’s calling Secure Your Vote Virginia, in which they’re trying to fight back against the dumb narrative advanced by the Dear Leader, former president Donald Trump, that absentee and early voting is somehow fixed against their side.

“Your vote matters, and we’re going to need engagement from everyone interested in moving Virginia forward to be successful,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is leading the effort in conjunction with his PAC, Spirit of Virginia. “We can’t go into Election Day down thousands of votes, so I’m thrilled to have such strong partners coming alongside us in this effort. We fundamentally believe Secure Your Vote Virginia is how, together, we can win in 2023 and beyond.”

Emphasis on this being a statewide effort from the GOP.

Credit to their side, they don’t concede an inch.

It can be hard to win when you’re giving away territory, but Democrats are at least going to fight hard where they’ve decided to.

“While Virginia Republicans continue to attack free and fair elections and play politics with our children’s education, Democrats are working to put money back into families’ pockets, fully fund our public schools, and keep our communities safe,” Williams said, per the DLCC press release. “With the Republican Party proposing abortion bans in nearly every state, the only way to guarantee reproductive rights remain safe and legal in Virginia is to win back the House and defend Democrats’ Senate majority.”