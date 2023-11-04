Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Beach is No. 5 on list of best places for America’s veterans to live
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Virginia Beach is No. 5 on list of best places for America’s veterans to live

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
norfolk virginia beach
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Veterans Day is November 11, and the veteran unemployment rate in the United States is 3.6 percent.

WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live.

The report compares the 100 largest cities across 19 key metrics. Date includes the share of military skill-related jobs, housing affordability and the availability of Department of Veterans Affairs health facilities.

According to the personal finance website’s results of its 2023 Military Money Survey, 52 percent of Americans think inflation is hitting military families harder than civilians.

The best cities for veterans in the U.S. are Raleigh, N.C., Austin, Texas, Orlando, Tampa and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

According to the money survey, nearly two in three individuals think poor financial literacy among military personnel threatens national security. Sixty-five percent think the military does not do enough to teach financial literacy.

Seven in 10 military members think that joining the military is a good deal financially. More than two in three Americans think members of the military should not have to pay interest on debt or income taxes while deployed.

At least 44 percent of survey respondents are willing to put at least 10 percent of their income toward funding the U.S. military.

According to WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe, various factors determine whether a city is good or bad for veterans, such as the quality of VA facilities and retirement friendliness.

“All cities should prioritize taking care of veterans’ needs, considering how much veterans have sacrificed to serve the country and keep it safe. However, 45 percent of military members think the U.S. does not care for its veterans financially. Some cities set aside an adequate amount of money for Veterans Affairs while others do not, either because they do not have enough of a budget or veterans aren’t prioritized. Even though cities have a responsibility to their veterans, the federal government is also responsible for them. We spend a massive amount of money on national defense and military operations, yet a comparatively small amount on helping veterans once their service is done. It is unacceptable that there are tens of thousands of homeless veterans; that number should be reduced to zero,” Happe said.

The financial stress on military families can be lessened by ensuring servicemembers in war zones do not have to worry about whether their family back home has basic living expenses. Happe said that effective financial education for military members would be helpful.

“Military families can undergo tremendous financial stress, especially when one parent is deployed and cannot help manage the family’s finances. On top of that, 52 percent of Americans think inflation is hitting military families harder than civilians, adding to their financial worries. Service members in combat situations also put their lives at risk every day, which could lead to even more of a financial burden on their families if they die or end up with a disability. The least we can do for our military families is to take care of their basic needs,” Happe said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?
2 Augusta County School Board sidesteps generated controversy over chair’s forum comment
3 Martin seeks special prosecutor in Augusta County supervisors criminal investigation
4 Substitute teacher arrested for kicking Augusta County elementary school student
5 Former Marine, Virginia Proud Boys member who used ‘big stick’ in breach of Capitol sentenced

Latest News

congress money
Govt & Politics, Local

More hot water for Jeffrey Slaven? Supervisor could be facing expulsion from Augusta County GOP

Chris Graham
justice scales legal in courtroom
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia couple convicted of 100 felony counts of construction fraud; text to wife read ‘they got me’

Crystal Graham

A Page County couple were convicted Friday in Circuit Court of nearly 100 felony counts of construction fraud.

uva basketball
Cops & Courts

Mailbag: Tony Bennett-Pack Line D, would things be different with Jay Woolfolk at QB?

Chris Graham

Curious to your opinion on if UVA will run anything besides their Pack Line D. 

bob good
Govt & Politics, U.S. & World

Bob Good appears to have a Republican primary challenger gearing up for 2024

Chris Graham
facebook
Govt & Politics, Local

Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?

Chris Graham
Patti Hartigan and Leslie M. Scott-Jones
Arts & Culture, Local

Author Patti Hartigan to share her biography of August Wilson at New Dominion Bookshop

Crystal Graham
Arts & Culture, Local

Farina Film Fest fundraiser offered on Sunday for Virginia filmmaker diagnosed with ALS

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy