Virginia Aviation Board awards more than $8.4M to 29 airport improvement projects
Economy, Virginia

Virginia Aviation Board awards more than $8.4M to 29 airport improvement projects

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
airplane travel
(© Hanoi Photography – stock.adobe.com)

Twenty-nine projects in Virginia have been awarded more than $8.4 million by the Virginia Aviation Board.

The board approved the projects at 21 public-use airports in the Commonwealth at its August 11, 2023 meeting.

The funding will enhance the facilities and services each airport provides their communities.

The board awarded the funding as follows:

Accomack County Airport: $63,568 for construction of runway 21 turnaround

Allen C. Perkinson Municipal Airport: $100,000 for construction of taxiway lighting rehabilitation and apron flood lighting

Blue Ridge Regional Airport: $17,720 for replacement of security gate

Blue Ridge Regional Airport: $147,473 for environmental coordination and design of terminal area site preparation

Chesapeake Regional Airport: $3,280 for design updates and bidding for maintenance equipment storage building

Chesapeake Regional Airport: $125,600 for design of South Apron pavement rehabilitation

Chesapeake Regional Airport: $1,097,600 for construction of T-Hanger taxilanes rehabilitation (phase 3)

Culpeper Regional Airport: $16,474 for change in scope of East Side Terminal Area Plan

Danville Regional Airport: $292,511 for construction of South Ramp rehabilitation (phase 2-AIP)

Danville Regional Airport: $90,784 for construction of non-AIP of South Ramp rehabilitation (phase 2)

Danville Regional Airport: $32,648 for replacement of terminal building roof

Dinwiddie County Airport: $17,961 for environmental coordination of land release

Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport: $4,411 for replacement of terminal building furniture

Farmville Regional Airport: $69,040 for construction of taxiway rehabilitation

Farmville Regional Airport: $37,281.85 for apron sinkhole repair

Hampton Roads Executive Airport: $6,880 for design specifications and bidding for fuel farm equipment

Hanover County Municipal Airport: $45,200 for master plan update

Lee County Airport: $63,177 for construction of airfield lighting rehabilitation

Leesburg Executive Airport: $53,200 for construction overrun of North end development

Leesburg Executive Airport: $244,035 for construction (non-AIP) of South Terminal Apron rehabilitation

Mountain Empire Airport: $5,576 for environmental coordination and preliminary design of Runway 8-26 lighting system rehabilitation

New Kent County Airport: $4,312 for phase 1 of easement acquisition services and easement reimbursement

New Kent County Airport: $24,000 for design and construction of runway crack, seal, seal coat and remarking

Orange County Airport: $16,400 for phase 2 design and construction of Runway 26 obstruction removal

Orange County Airport: $181,600 for design of T-Hangar site preparation

Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport: $5,422,400 for construction of Southeast apron Expansion

Virginia Highlands Airport: $37,600 for design of Runway 6-24 rehabilitation

Virginia Tech-Montgomery Executive Airport: $26,667 for phase 1 of master plan update

Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport: $168,000 for design of runway rehabilitation

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

