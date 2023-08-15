Virginia Aviation Board awards more than $8.4M to 29 airport improvement projects

Twenty-nine projects in Virginia have been awarded more than $8.4 million by the Virginia Aviation Board.
The board approved the projects at 21 public-use airports in the Commonwealth at its August 11, 2023 meeting.
The funding will enhance the facilities and services each airport provides their communities.
The board awarded the funding as follows:
Accomack County Airport: $63,568 for construction of runway 21 turnaround
Allen C. Perkinson Municipal Airport: $100,000 for construction of taxiway lighting rehabilitation and apron flood lighting
Blue Ridge Regional Airport: $17,720 for replacement of security gate
Blue Ridge Regional Airport: $147,473 for environmental coordination and design of terminal area site preparation
Chesapeake Regional Airport: $3,280 for design updates and bidding for maintenance equipment storage building
Chesapeake Regional Airport: $125,600 for design of South Apron pavement rehabilitation
Chesapeake Regional Airport: $1,097,600 for construction of T-Hanger taxilanes rehabilitation (phase 3)
Culpeper Regional Airport: $16,474 for change in scope of East Side Terminal Area Plan
Danville Regional Airport: $292,511 for construction of South Ramp rehabilitation (phase 2-AIP)
Danville Regional Airport: $90,784 for construction of non-AIP of South Ramp rehabilitation (phase 2)
Danville Regional Airport: $32,648 for replacement of terminal building roof
Dinwiddie County Airport: $17,961 for environmental coordination of land release
Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport: $4,411 for replacement of terminal building furniture
Farmville Regional Airport: $69,040 for construction of taxiway rehabilitation
Farmville Regional Airport: $37,281.85 for apron sinkhole repair
Hampton Roads Executive Airport: $6,880 for design specifications and bidding for fuel farm equipment
Hanover County Municipal Airport: $45,200 for master plan update
Lee County Airport: $63,177 for construction of airfield lighting rehabilitation
Leesburg Executive Airport: $53,200 for construction overrun of North end development
Leesburg Executive Airport: $244,035 for construction (non-AIP) of South Terminal Apron rehabilitation
Mountain Empire Airport: $5,576 for environmental coordination and preliminary design of Runway 8-26 lighting system rehabilitation
New Kent County Airport: $4,312 for phase 1 of easement acquisition services and easement reimbursement
New Kent County Airport: $24,000 for design and construction of runway crack, seal, seal coat and remarking
Orange County Airport: $16,400 for phase 2 design and construction of Runway 26 obstruction removal
Orange County Airport: $181,600 for design of T-Hangar site preparation
Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport: $5,422,400 for construction of Southeast apron Expansion
Virginia Highlands Airport: $37,600 for design of Runway 6-24 rehabilitation
Virginia Tech-Montgomery Executive Airport: $26,667 for phase 1 of master plan update
Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport: $168,000 for design of runway rehabilitation