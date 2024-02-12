Violent felon to serve seven years in Virginia prison for possessing stolen firearm

A Richmond man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after police were called to help in a domestic dispute.

Joseph Bush, 31, had prior convictions for robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm.

He committed the current offense within six months of his release from state prison and while he was on supervised probation.

According to court documents, Bush was arrested in Gilpin Court on July 28, 2022, after the Richmond Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault.

Bush’s girlfriend called 911 to report that Bush had hit her in the face and neck and scratched her wrist. She also reported that he took her phone and smashed it. The victim further reported that, earlier in July, Bush had pointed a firearm at her face.

While responding to the 911 call, the officers found Bush walking from the victim’s apartment. When an officer attempted to speak to him, Bush ran.

After a foot pursuit, the officers detained Bush and recovered a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine from his pants leg. The firearm had been reported stolen three months earlier.

In Bush’s pants pocket, officers found suboxone strips and cocaine. Officers found additional rounds of 9mm ammunition, rounds of .22 caliber ammunition and a scale inside Bush’s bag.